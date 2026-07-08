FairPrice’s plastic bags are turning grey — here’s why

The new grey bags contain 30 per cent recycled plastic.

FairPrice is reportedly rolling out a pilot programme to replace its white shopping bags with grey ones made with 30 per cent recycled plastic.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the new grey bags have already been spotted at some FairPrice outlets, including those at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange and Serangoon North.

The bags contain 30 per cent recycled plastic and are part of a nationwide pilot programme. They will gradually be introduced at all FairPrice outlets, eventually replacing the supermarket chain’s existing white plastic bags.

Under the Resource Sustainability Act, large retailers with annual turnover exceeding $100 million have been required to charge at least five cents for each disposable carrier bag since July 3, 2023.

These retailers are also required to publish annual reports disclosing the number of disposable carrier bags supplied, the amount collected from bag charges, and how the proceeds are used.

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Citing reports published by major supermarket chains in December 2025, Lianhe Zaobao reported that FairPrice customers purchased 67,945,733 disposable plastic in 2024.

Over the same period, Sheng Siong customers purchased 31,202,996 disposable bags, while Cold Storage and Giant supplied 20,204,580 disposable bags.

All three supermarket chains currently charge five cents per disposable plastic bag.

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