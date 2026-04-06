Accused in Geylang murder brought back to crime scene

Ng Wei Kai

The Straits Times

April 3, 2026

The 48-year-old accused of murdering an elderly man in Geylang was brought back to the crime scene by police on April 3.

Ong Hou Cheong is accused of causing the death of Mr Chow Ling Fei, 70, who died in hospital on March 9. The Straits Times understands that the men knew each other, and Mr Chow had suffered stab wounds to the chest.

Police had been alerted to a fight in Lorong 16 Geylang on March 9 at about 8.15am. When they arrived at the scene, there were bloodstains on the pavement near a bin area, close to a Buddhist temple.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The older man was taken unconscious to hospital. Ong was taken to hospital while conscious and he was charged with murder a day later on March 10.

On April 3, he was escorted by police back to the scene at about 9.15am.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Dressed in a red polo T-shirt and black shorts, with his hands and feet restrained, Ong was expressionless as he was questioned by officers in a private carpark outside the temple.

He was then brought into the carpark and to the front of the temple, where he was shown evidence plates that had been placed on the floor.

Ong’s brow furrowed at several points, and at some moments he appeared quite animated, using his hands to gesture as he responded to officers. He was questioned further in front of three large rubbish bins.

Officers then brought him into the temple – known as Shanyuan Ancient Buddhist Lodge – and spoke to him for about five minutes. Ong was escorted away at 9.38am.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The investigation drew a crowd of some 20 onlookers, who gathered on the opposite side of the road and watched Ong being led around the scene.

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