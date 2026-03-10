Man killed in Geylang stabbing had cameo role in 2022 crime thriller 'Geylang'

The victim, Eric Chow, was described as a friendly man by his peers. PHOTOS: STILL FROM GEYLANG, THE STRAITS TIMES

The 70-year-old victim of a fatal stabbing in Geylang on March 9 has been identified as Eric Chow, who played Five Ji in the 2022 crime thriller Geylang.

Armed with a short knife, a 48-year-old man stabbed Chow along Lorong 16 Geylang, leaving him lying in a pool of blood. Police later confirmed that the victim was sent to the hospital unconscious and later died from his injuries.

When Shin Min reporters visited the scene on the night of March 9, friends who had known the victim for decades had gathered at the scene of the attack.

A source who has reportedly known Chow for many years told the Chinese daily that he was the victim involved in the incident.

The contributor also explained that Chow had a mole on his chin with five hairs growing from it, which led to his nickname "Five Strands".

The source added that Chow had appeared in the local crime thriller Geylang, essentially playing himself.

In the film, he portrayed a brothel operator and appeared in a scene opposite veteran actor Steven Woon. In the one-minute scene, Chow appeared wearing a gold chain and riding a bicycle, inviting Woon's character to visit his newly opened brothel.

Director of Geylang shocked by Chou's passing

When contacted by Shin Min reporters, Boi Kwong, director of Geylang, said he was shocked and saddened to hear of Chow's passing. He revealed that Chow had provided a lot of help during the filming.

"Back then, I walked through the streets of Geylang one by one and got to know Chow. He was very chatty, and I learned a lot about the area from him," said Mr Kwong.

"During filming, he was a huge help and even helped speak to other people for us. His appearance in the film was something we deliberately arranged — more like a small touch or cameo, since he had lived in Geylang for decades."

Mr Kwong also said that Chow had appeared in many movies and television dramas, often in small roles. After filming wrapped, he kept in touch with Chow and described him as a kind father figure. The last time the pair met was about nine months ago.

Chow as

Veteran Actor Mark Lee, who played the leading role of Fatty in Geylang, told reporters he had once accompanied Mr Kwong to Geylang to learn about the area from Chow. However, he had only met the victim once and did not keep in contact afterwards.

Victim often drove lorry doing odd jobs

A source told Shin Min that Chow often drove a lorry around Geylang doing odd jobs. Witnesses said they would see him nearly every day driving his lorry to a Buddhist temple to offer incense.

On the morning of the fatal attack, Chow had reportedly driven a rented lorry to the temple. The vehicle remains parked there — police officers had searched the lorry for evidence.

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) records show that Chow had registered a company in March 1998 that was involved in renovation and construction work.

Suspect allegedly caused trouble at temple a day earlier

On March 8, the 48-year-old suspect reportedly created a disturbance at a temple dedicated to the Four-Faced Buddha, which may have triggered the conflict.

As there had already been friction between him and Chow, Chow signalled for him to leave. The suspect returned unexpectedly the next day, which eventually led to the fatal attack.

The witness claimed that the suspect's nickname was Ah Ming (transliterated from Chinese) and that he worked as a food delivery rider. He had appeared in the area before the Chinese New Year period but had not been seen since.

A friend who had known Chow for 20 to 30 years added that the suspect used to be responsible for opening the shrine early in the morning.

Witness' screams unable to stop the attack

A woman who witnessed the attack claimed she repeatedly screamed in an attempt to stop the assault, but to no avail.

The woman, who runs a food stall nearby, said she and her husband watched the entire incident unfold. She said food stalls in the vicinity usually close at 6am, but she delayed closing as some customers had come in late.

The couple witnessed the attack as they were preparing to leave.

"The uncle (referring to Chow) came to pray in the morning. Not long after, they started arguing, but I couldn't understand what they were saying. Later, the uncle fell to the ground, and the younger man kept swinging the knife at him."

The woman added that during the incident, a monk living at the temple tried to stop the suspect and even gestured for the victim to run away. However, the monk was unable to restrain the attacker.

"The victim ran one round around the Four-Faced Buddha temple before collapsing across the street, lying on the ground while trying to fend off the attack," she added.

A 48-year-old man will be charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Chow. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Witness: Suspect seized victim's knife

The victim was allegedly carrying a knife for "self-defence", but it was later snatched by the suspect.

Photos circulating online show the suspect with bandages on his upper lip and the left side of his neck, believed to be injuries sustained during the scuffle.

A witness said Chow had initially been carrying the knife for protection and attempted to stab the suspect in the neck. However, the suspect managed to push him to the ground, seize the knife, and use it against him.

The suspect allegedly slashed at Chow more than 20 times.

Police confirmed today (March 10) that the 48-year-old suspect will be charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Chow, who was his former employer. If convicted, the faces the death penalty.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

Geylang

stabbing

murder

crime