Man, 70, stabbed multiple times in Geylang, dies after collapsing covered in blood

A 48-year-old man stabbed a 70-year-old man at Lorong 16 Geylang on the morning of March 9. PHOTOS: ST FILE PHOTO/SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old former employer at Lorong 16 Geylang on the morning of March 9.

In response to Stomp's queries, a police spokesperson said officers were alerted to a case of a fight at about 8.15am.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 70-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, neck, and thigh, and was seen collapsing to the ground covered in blood. Police said he was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the pair knew each other. Shin Min understands that the suspect works in the renovation industry and had previously worked for the victim.

The 48-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon before he was also taken to hospital.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said one man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other to Raffles Hospital, though it is unclear which hospital each man was admitted to.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, investigators were seen entering and leaving a unit occupied by a Buddhist society. A short knife found at the scene is believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Argument unrelated to finances: victim's godson

Witnesses told Shin Min they saw the pair arguing before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation. They also spotted a man in his 60s speaking to police after the incident.

Photos posted by Facebook user John ZZy show police officers surrounding a unit with religious statues placed outside. Evidence markers were also seen near toppled traffic cones and a green shoe.

Another photo showed a bloodstained ramp opposite the unit.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Lee, the victim's godson, said the dispute was unrelated to finances.

He added that his godfather was among those overseeing the Buddhist society and was known to be kind and helpful to others.

"He gets along well with those around him, and will lend a helping hand to those who need it," he said in Mandarin.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information on the man's condition.

