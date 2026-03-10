A private carpark next to a religious association in Geylang Lorong 16 was cordoned off by the police, with bloodstains seen on the pavement next to a rubbish bin. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Man, 48, to be charged with murder of man, 70, after alleged stabbing in Geylang

A 48-year-old man will be charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a 70-year-old man in Geylang.

Police said in a news release that the man will be charged in court on March 10 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the man may face the death penalty.

The police were alerted to a fight at Lorong 16 Geylang on March 9 at about 8.15am.

When officers arrived, they found the 70-year-old man injured at the scene. He was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

The 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was taken to hospital conscious.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men were known to each other.

Earlier reports stated that the two men were seen arguing before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, neck and thigh and was seen collapsing to the ground covered in blood.

The suspect reportedly works in the renovation industry and had previously worked for the victim.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Lee, the victim's godson, said the dispute was unrelated to finances.

He added that his godfather was among those overseeing a Buddhist society near where the incident took place and was known to be kind and helpful to others.

Investigations are ongoing.

