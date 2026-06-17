$6 FairPrice voucher promotion for shoppers extended till June 21

This tranche of vouchers has been brought forward by half a year from January 2027 to June 2026.

Fatimah Mujibah

The Straits Times

June 17, 2026

Shoppers at all FairPrice supermarkets can continue to claim a $6 return voucher for every $60 spent in CDC and SG60 vouchers in a single receipt for four more days.

The final day of the promotion – first announced on June 11 – has been pushed back from June 17 to June 21, said FairPrice Group.

Customers can get up to 20 vouchers per transaction, which can be used with no minimum spend, from the day after they are issued until July 31.

The promotion is part of the supermarket chain’s ongoing efforts to keep daily essentials affordable for all Singaporeans amid an increasingly volatile economic environment.

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“By amplifying the value of government support packages such as the CDC vouchers, FairPrice Group aims to help families make their grocery budgets go further at the checkout counters,” the company said in a statement on June 17.

The latest tranche of return vouchers, its third wave in 2026 since its distribution in January and February, follows FairPrice’s move to freeze the prices of more than 500 essential products from June 1 to Aug 31, up from 300 products previously.

Shoppers at all Giant and Cold Storage supermarkets, including CS Fresh and Jason’s Deli stores, will also receive a $6 return voucher when they spend at least $60 worth of CDC or SG60 vouchers in a single receipt.

These vouchers will be issued till June 17, while stocks last, and can be redeemed with no minimum spend from the day after they are issued until June 25.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Prime Supermarket can get some items at half price when they spend $20 worth of CDC vouchers till June 18. Bundle deals with discounts of up to 27 per cent will also be on offer till July 9.

These promotions were launched to complement the Government’s release of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers, which was brought forward by about half a year in view of Singaporeans’ cost-of-living concerns amid the Middle East crisis.

As with past tranches, half of the CDC vouchers can be spent at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and the other half at participating supermarkets.

The vouchers can be claimed online at go.gov.sg/cdcv

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