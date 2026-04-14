Yishun resident fed up with crow nuisance due to food waste, says it ‘keeps happening’ despite feedback

A resident is fed up with the persistent presence of crows at Block 744 Yishun Street 72, which he believes is linked to poor food waste management.

Stomper Meng said the birds are drawn to food waste and keep returning despite his feedback via the OneService app.

He shared photos taken in the first two weeks of April, showing crows flocking around an overflowing dumpster, with its lid left open and food waste strewn around.

“This keeps happening and has been ongoing for a long time,” he said.

“Are we serious about controlling the crow population? We have had crow shooting and trapping done, but the problem is the food source, which we do not seem to have a solution for.”

The Stomper appealed for authorities to “do some enforcement” and suggested: “Can they put more bins? Redesign the bins? Place CCTV cameras to monitor the area? Activate cleaners?”

‘We encourage continued reporting of such issues’

In response to a Stomp query, Nee Soon Town Council said it takes such feedback seriously and recognises that crow activity is often linked to the availability of food sources.

A spokesperson said on April 10: “While the town council manages the general cleanliness of common areas, the proper disposal of food waste from food establishments falls under the purview of the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA).”

The town council has written to SFA to remind stall operators to practice proper bin management.

“In addition, crow control measures such as trapping and shooting are carried out in Yishun by the National Parks Board (NParks), but these efforts need to be complemented by responsible waste management to reduce the food sources that attract crows,” the spokesperson added.

Nee Soon Town Council said it will continue to work closely with relevant agencies to explore longer-term solutions, including bin design improvements and enforcement where necessary.

The spokesperson told Stomp: “We appreciate residents’ vigilance and encourage continued reporting of such issues through OneService so that timely action can be taken.”

This is not the first time Meng has provided feedback about crow nuisance in his estate. He also submitted Stomp reports in 2024, as well as in January and August last year.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics crows

crow

litter

town council

Yishun