Chan Yeng Kit, chief executive officer of SPH Media, sits down with Kiss92 FM DJ Juliana Yeow for his first media interview with Stomp.

Why does Stomp still exist? Chan Yeng Kit explains in his first interview with Stomp as SPH Media’s CEO

After decades in public service, SPH Media chief executive officer (CEO) Chan Yeng Kit found himself on Stomp’s hot seat — literally.

Seated on a camping chair in front of Stomp’s Jimny, the 61-year-old gamely answered Stomp’s questions in his first-ever interview with the publication since becoming CEO of SPH Media in July 2024.

The former civil servant, who oversaw Singapore’s Covid-19 response as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health from 2019 to 2024, told Stomp he took on the role with SPH Media because he is a firm believer of what he calls “public service media”.

There was another reason too.

“Compared to the Covid pandemic, everything is easier,” he quipped.

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That said, Chan pointed to two trends that he believes pose challenges to his role and that of the media industry:

A “post-literate” society, in which people are reading less; A “post-truth” society where people “believe what they choose to believe”

His biggest concern? “That people no longer find truth to be important,” Chan said.

Stomp’s enduring legacy

So where does Stomp fit into today’s crowded media landscape?

According to Chan, Stomp occupies a unique position by offering content that is lighter and more accessible, while remaining grounded in facts. This appeals to Singpaoreans who want “less serious” news.

He also highlighted Stomp’s unique selling point: the user-generated content that drives its Singapore Seen pillar. It gives people a platform to share stories and raise concerns from the ground. Chan believes this is still of value today, as people want to feel seen and heard.

Chan added that SPH Media is not a single-product company.

“If we see ourselves as a national company, then I really don’t think that it’s a one-size-fits-all, that we have one product that will fit the information needs of all Singaporeans.”

Chan speaking at the Asia Economic Summit 2026. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

That, to him, is why Stomp remains relevant today.

Even in a saturated media landscape filled with individual voices from content creators and alternative news sources, Chan believes audiences still value fact-based journalism.

“We are not going to put up something that’s fake. We’re not going to put up something that’s made up,” he said.

The numbers appear to support that view: a recent Reuters Institute report revealed that 17 per cent of 2,000 survey respondents in Singapore used Stomp to access news, up from 15 per cent in 2025 and 2024.

The Straits Times, which is part of SPH Media, was ranked this year’s second most trusted news source, with a trust score of 77 per cent — two percentage points higher than the year before.

Travelling the world – after retirement

Despite his demanding schedule — “Is there anything outside of work?” he joked — Chan still tries to find ways to unwind.

“Nowadays, I listen to music to relax or in between when I’m free,” he said, admitting that he does not have much time for movies and shows, but hopes to immerse himself in them when he eventually retires.

Asked what he would be doing if he were not working in media or public service, Chan replied without hesitation: "Travelling the world."

With a chuckle, Chan revealed that he has been planning a round-the-world trip with his wife for some time.

Despite having travelled extensively for work, Chan said he has deliberately saved many of the tourist attractions and experiences for future trips with his wife and family.

Until then, Chan remains focused on his mission: serving the public by giving Singaporeans a local source of news that they can trust.

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