Young boy’s carpark ‘assistance’ leaves netizens in stitches: ‘This kid got future’

The young boy indicating to the driver to reverse.

A young boy trying to help a driver in a Sengkang carpark has amused netizens, especially after an unexpected twist at the end.

TikTok user @bengrealestate shared a 67-second video showing a boy on a bicycle directing him as he reversed his car at a carpark in Sengkang.

The video’s timestamp indicates it was recorded at around 5.40pm on July 28.

“There was this boy — you all see — he’s helping me to reverse. I don’t need his help lah, but you see,” says bengrealestate.

The boy then rides ahead of him, appearing to lead him towards the exit gantry.

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“I never horn at him or say anything,” says the original poster, as they approach the exit.

Then comes the twist.

Upon reaching the carpark exit, the boy reaches out and manually pushes the drop-arm barrier forward to raise it, before signalling for the driver to continue.

“He helped me to push up the gantry, then asked me to go,” says bengrealestate, chuckling.

In the comments, he clarified there were no hard feelings.

“No hate ah guys,” says the original poster. “He’s still a lovely boy. Only the ending one really nonsense.”

The video has garnered more than 39,500 views and 2,600 reactions.

Many netizens were tickled by the scene.

“Hahahahahahaha I laughed so hard at this —- so funny oh god,” said a TikToker.

Others were impressed by the boy’s resourcefulness.

“He quite smart leh. A bit too gangster, but at his age, I probably didn’t know how to open gantry without paying,” said a netizen. Another quipped: “This kid got future.”

Many also found him adorable.

“The boy very cute,” one commented, while another added: “In a previous life, this kid is a traffic warden.”

One netizen even joked that the boy deserved a reward.

“Bro should have (given) him some tips for the gantry.”

The video also shows an unrelated moment on July 24, where a PMD user rides straight past the barrier.

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