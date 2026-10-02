The resident said he has received three mysterious packages since mid-September.

Yishun resident alarmed after receiving mysterious parcel containing dried leaves, brown object: ‘Looks like black magic’

A Yishun resident was alarmed when he received a package containing items resembling dried leaves, bark, and an unidentifiable brown object, reporting the incident to the police.

Ridzwan, the 25-year-old resident, said he received what he thought was a wrongly mailed letter in mid-September, with two other parcels arriving at his doorstep in late September.

When the second parcel arrived, he noticed that there appeared to be sand or soil leaking from it, and the family opened it out of curiosity.

Ridzwan later shared a TikTok post on Sept 30 showing him opening a pink cardboard box and panning the camera over its contents.

Items resembling dried leaves and flowers are stuffed into the box, while a brown, irregularly shaped object with a seemingly bark-like texture is placed on top of it.

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Strips of pink fabric are laid over the items, and the package is wrapped in honeycomb packing paper.

A person in the background comments that the package “smells”, before Ridzwan tosses the contents into a trash bag.

‘Looks like black magic’: Resident alarmed

Speaking to Stomp, Ridzwan said the family was “in shock” when they realised what was in the box.

“I would say what’s inside looks like some black magic stuff. Almost like jenglot,” he added, referring to a small, mummified humanoid creature from Indonesian mythology which is believed to be used for revenge or as a good luck charm.

“First thing I did after opening was threw them below my block straight away. I prayed in my heart,” he added.

A photo Ridzwan provided of the first letter showed a graphic of a ghost raising two middle fingers.

Another photo, of the third package, showed a vandalised brochure from a non-profit organisation. The brochure is streaked with red, illegible markings, while an object resembling a piece of fabric stained with a red substance lies on top of it.

Contacted return address

In a follow-up post on Oct 1, Ridzwan said he contacted the homeowner of the return address on the parcels.

The woman had apparently told him that a third party was using her home address as the return address, and that the parcels were a form of harassment. She added that she had been receiving similar packages.

After exchanging details with her, Ridzwan lodged a police report.

Police report filed

In the comments section on Ridzwan’s TikTok post, a netizen suggested that it was a form of Jelangkung — a traditional Indonesian folk ritual of communicating with the dead — while others alluded to black magic.

Several netizens also urged him to seek help from an ustaz, saying it was “very dangerous spiritual stuff”.

Ridzwan said the religious teacher advised him to make a police report while continuing with his prayers.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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