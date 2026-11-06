Want to party with Stomp? Win exclusive invites and $100 FairPrice vouchers in our Instagram contest
Heard about our upcoming Kena Stomp-ed! For Good party? We’ve got a handful of tickets up for grabs!
We’re celebrating Stomp’s 20th anniversary with Suzuki — an evening of memorable Stomp stories, pumping music, delicious food, games and even a chance to “kena Stomped” by our roving camera crew.
If you’ve already tried your luck through our Stomp contest page, here’s another chance to score an invite through Instagram.
How to enter our Instagram contest
Just follow these three steps:
Step 1: Follow @stompsingapore on Instagram.
Step 2: Like and share the anniversary post on Instagram.
Step 3: Comment with your most memorable Stomp story or moment.
The three best entries will each win:
- $100 worth of FairPrice vouchers
- Two invites to our exclusive ‘Kena Stomp-ed! For Good’ party on Nov 27
The Instagram contest ends on Nov 18, and winners will be announced on Nov 20.
Good luck, and hope to see you at the party!
Explore more on these topics
See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.