A large group of men were seen sleeping in the open at a section of ECP.

Video of men sleeping in the open at East Coast Park goes viral: ‘Can’t take a vacation... let them relax at the beach’

A video showing men sleeping in the open at East Coast Park (ECP) has gone viral, attracting mixed reactions from netizens.

The reel was shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on June 3 with the title, “East Coast PH (Public Holiday) Night Version” and with the caption “Free stay”.

While it is unclear exactly when the video was taken, it was likely filmed on the night of the recent Vesak Day public holiday.

In the video, a large group of men — possibly foreign workers — were seen sleeping along a stretch of ECP, on the grass, groundsheets, benches, and even directly on the ground.

Litter was seen strewn across the grass patches, while some rubbish bins had overflowed, with rubbish bags left beside them.

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Some netizens bothered, others found it a non-issue

The video has garnered over 43,000 views, 350 reactions, and 155 comments.

Some netizens were clearly bothered by the sight and expressed unease.

“In Singapore! Just can’t believe (it),” said one. “Wow the trash bin is overflowing with trash. What happened?” another asked.

One concerned netizen said: “Don’t turn the place into a garbage dump and use the beach as a toilet…Public order is also a problem. Don’t wait until something happens.”

The majority of netizens appeared sympathetic to the men, asking for them to be left alone as long as they cleaned up the next day.

“Why are people so jealous? Let these people have their private space! They did not set up camping tents! Park authorities are not complaining… Why should haters? The park is cleaned up and they are all gone by morning,” said a netizen.

“No problem, lah. Love to sleep near the seaside. I am sure they (will) clean up after waking. Please do not complain about everything. They don’t give any problems. Only sleeping. So leave them alone,” said another.

Believing the men to be foreign workers, one netizen suggested that they might not have the means to take a holiday, but deserved the opportunity to celebrate nonetheless.

“I think it’s fine, as long as they don’t bother anyone and clean up the place. They can’t take a vacation as they like, let them relax by the beach. Keep it clean boys,” said the netizen.

Another said it would aid their mental health.

“As long as they clean up the place and don’t disturb the peace it’s alright. They need to get out of their dorms and relax too... It’s good for their mental health,” said the commenter.

Others, while not objecting to the activity, reminded the men to keep the place clean.

“Don’t forget to clear the rubbish when you leave the beachfront,” said one. Another commented, probably tongue-in-cheek, in a language that anyone who has gone through NS would understand: “After you wake, please do area cleaning, OK?”

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