Trio enter Rangoon Road flat with knife, assault victims, make off with $16k and gold jewellery

Three men were arrested within 24 hours for their suspected involvement in an armed robbery with hurt along Rangoon Road.

The police said they were alerted to the case on April 10 at about 11.25pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the three men, aged between 22 and 23, had allegedly arranged to go to a residential unit.

After entering the unit, one of the suspects allegedly brandished a knife.

The trio then assaulted four victims who were in the unit and demanded cash from them at knifepoint, the police said in a news release.

Out of fear, the victims complied with the demands and handed over $16,300 in cash, along with a gold chain and a gold bracelet, before the men fled the scene.

Three of the victims sustained minor injuries.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers identified the suspects and arrested them at Marsiling Drive on April 11.

A knife was recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

The men will be charged on April 13 with armed robbery with hurt under Section 394 read with Section 397 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they face between five and 20 years’ jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police said they will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

Members of the public who encounter such incidents are advised to remain calm, take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and call the police as soon as possible.

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