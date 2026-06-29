The police said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Tuas at about 2.25pm on June 27.

Tow truck hauling cement tanker cuts across four lanes on PIE, crashes into centre divider

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

June 28, 2026

A tow truck hauling a cement tanker crashed into a centre divider and into a ditch on the PIE on the afternoon of June 27 , after both vehicles were seen cutting across all four lanes of the expressway.

In a media reply, the police said they were alerted to the accident – which involved a car and two trucks – on the PIE towards Tuas at about 2.25pm that day.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the yellow tow truck, which was pulling a cement tanker, not keeping to its lane.

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The video, posted on Singapore Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, shows the tow truck veering into the road shoulder, causing another lorry on its left to swerve.

The tow truck, with the words “Uni Automotive” on its side, is then seen grazing the road shoulder barrier.

The truck then cuts across four lanes and collides with a car travelling on the rightmost lane before crashing into the centre divider of the expressway.

The tow truck and the cement truck become stuck on the centre divider as a result.

Photos on social media show two heavy-duty cranes carrying out recovery operations at the scene, with Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reporting that the first lane of the expressway in the direction of Changi was also closed.

Two heavy-duty cranes were seen carrying out recovery operations. PHOTO: ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

The accident caused traffic on the busy highway to pile up.

At about 4.45pm, more than two hours after the police were alerted, the Land Transport Authority said in a post on social media platform X that congestion on the PIE towards Tuas had stretched back to Eng Neo Avenue and advised road users to avoid the first and second lanes.

ST has contacted Uni Automotive for more information.

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