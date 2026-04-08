TikTokers slam netizens for ‘misogynistic’ comments on Naomi Neo’s alleged assault incident

TikTokers called out netizens who made “misogynistic” comments about Naomi Neo’s alleged sexual harassment incident, slamming commenters who questioned if the influencer was “pretty enough” to be targeted.

On April 4, the content creator said in an Instagram post that she had been molested at a flea market event at Aperia Mall, confirming that a police report had been made.

The incident drew an overwhelming response online, with many netizens expressing concern. However, others questioned whether the incident had really occurred, making disparaging remarks about the influencer.

“Wear modestly and it will solve these kind of problems,” one netizen commented, while another accused her of “grabbing attention”.

One even asked why the person would “want to touch her”.

‘Why is sexual assault so normalised in Singapore?’: TikToker slams disparaging comments

TikToker @fu.wari slammed the netizens who made such remarks in a post, which has since been taken down.

“Why is sexual assault so normalised in Singapore? I just don’t get it,” she said, adding that such incidents were common in the country.

Screenshots of comments played on-screen, showing degrading remarks directed at Neo.

One commenter featured in the video had said that the “temptation is there for the men (and women too!) to touch”.

“You can’t change the way a man operates with women around him – he is attracted by what he sees,” the user added.

Influencer calls out online victim-blaming

TikTok influencer Nicole Liel, who has over 210,000 followers on TikTok, also weighed in, blasting netizens who questioned whether Neo was “pretty enough” to be assaulted.

“Imagine the mindset you have to be in to categorise victims of sexual harassment. Giving them a qualification to pass first, like you have to be a certain beauty standard in order to be sexually harassed,” she said.

She added that beauty standards for women are already “sky high”, calling the commenters “messed up” for the insults.

While not all women may experience sexual assault, Ms Liel pointed out that many might have felt uncomfortable at some point, recounting personal experiences of sexual or physical harassment.

Both videos gained traction online, garnering over 50,000 views each, with many netizens condemning the “misogynistic” comments.

“It’s disgusting really, sexual assault is something serious and not to be joked about,” one netizen said.

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