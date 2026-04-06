Content creator Naomi Neo lodges police report after alleged molest at Aperia Mall flea market

Naomi Neo sharing the whole incident on Instagram stories. PHOTOS: @NAOMINEO_/INSTAGRAM

Local content creator, Naomi Neo said she was molested by a man while setting up her stall at a flea market in Aperia Mall on April 4.

According to Shin Min Daily News, her friends apprehended the man on the spot and called the police.

Man allegedly molested her from behind

On April 4, Neo — who has over one million followers on Instagram — was selling second-hand items at the Hammock Market, a weekly flea market held on the first floor of Aperia Mall.

In her Instagram Stories, she said a man had been loitering near her booth.

She told Mothership that he approached her for a photo, before following her around the venue. At around 4pm, he allegedly touched her inappropriately from behind and fled.

Her friends, who witnessed the incident, chased after him, caught him, and handed him over to the police.

Following the incident, Neo said she was safe and “just a bit taken aback”.

She thanked members of the public for supporting her booth and shared that half of the proceeds would be donated to charity.

Photos posted on her Instagram Stories showed a police officer at the scene after the incident.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Initially considered not reporting

Neo also urged society not to treat such incidents as the norm.

She shared that she initially considered not pursuing the matter as she thought the man might have been a “fan”.

However, given that there were many other women at the flea market, she felt the incident should not be ignored.

She added that she was concerned the man might reoffend if no action was taken, and decided to file a police report.

“Support is not an excuse to cross boundaries, ever,” she said. “And I hope we don’t normalise this.”

Stomp has reached out to Neo for more information.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the man could face up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

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