Stomp’s 20th Anniversary: Celebrating 2 decades with our new Stomp 20 microsite

Stomp celebrates 20 years of being one of Singapore’s leading digital news platforms.

Since launching on June 14, 2006, Stomp has been the go-to platform for groundbreaking and people-powered stories that get Singapore talking.

Twenty years on, Stomp has grown into not just one of Singapore’s leading digital news platforms, but also a household name recognised for spotlighting what people are seeing, hearing and talking about on the ground.

Fun fact: Stomp’s iconic footprint logo was created using the actual Size 7 foot of former The Straits Times deputy editor Felix Soh, coated in black acrylic paint and pressed onto paper.

To celebrate this milestone, we've rounded up some of our biggest, wildest and most memorable stories in one place — the new Stomp 20 microsite.

From most outrageous headlines to bizarre incidents and heartwarming reunions, take a trip down memory lane with us by reading the stories you may have forgotten.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Long-time readers may also remember some of Stomp’s biggest throwbacks over the years — from the Cutest Baby Contest and Stomp Getai Awards to the Stomp Star Teacher Awards recognising educators who made a difference in students’ lives. We even had our own app and crossed 100 million page views at one point.

We’re also recognising some of our most loyal Stompers whose submissions helped make these stories possible. Readers can vote for their favourite submissions through the poll feature on our site, with the top two Stompers set to receive a prize.

Inside the microsite, you’ll find:

10 most outrageous Stomp submissions of all time — Part 1 & Part 2 (vote for your favourite!)

10 biggest Stomp stories in the last 10 years

10 heartwarming reunions that happened, thanks to Stomp

10 times Stomp made a difference — from matchmaking to getting your money back

20 crazy things that happened in the last two decades

Stomp On Wheels

…and more!

From viral moments to heartland heroes, Stomp has been where Singaporeans share the stories everyone ends up talking about.

Thank you for being part of Stomp’s journey over the past 20 years. Here’s to the next 20 years and beyond!

Check out the new Stomp 20 microsite here.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics anniversary

Stomp 20

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.