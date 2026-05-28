Spot our Suzuki Jimny on the streets as we celebrate our 20th anniversary.

Stomp On Wheels: We’re hitting the streets with a new ride — spot us and win a prize

Not only are we celebrating Stomp’s 20th anniversary with a trip down memory lane, we’re also taking things to the streets with our very own ride.

Over the next few weeks, keep an eye out for Stomp On Wheels: a red Suzuki Jimny decked out in Stomp decals, cruising along the streets of Singapore.

We’re not just taking a drive — we’re hitting the streets to hear more from YOU. Whether you’re shedding light on certain issues, want to share a recent struggle or have an interesting story to tell, we want to hear it firsthand.

Expect street interviews, casual camper chair chats and even freebies along the way — so if you spot us, come say hi. You could be our next guest!

PHOTO: STOMP

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This time, you Stomp us

Plus, we’re letting you Stomp us for a change. If you spot Stomp On Wheels out and about, snap a photo and send it our way. The most creative submissions will stand to win Stomp goodies and even vouchers!

We’ll be rolling out weekly challenges across our social platforms, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates.

To join:

Follow us at @stompsingapore on Instagram

Post your photo on your Stories and tag us (your profile must be set to public)

Complete our weekly challenge

Use the hashtags #StompUsChallengeWeek1 and #StompUs in your post

The hashtag number will change weekly as new challenges are rolled out. Running from June 2 to Aug 1, there will be a total of nine weekly challenges.

For Week 1’s challenge from June 2 to 6, take a selfie with our Stomp On Wheels Jimny!

We’ll be waiting for you to #StompUs.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.