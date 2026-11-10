Kicking off the new “What’s Your Problem?” season is Antasha Zahra, 25, the first transgender Miss International Queen Singapore.

Stomp relaunches ‘What’s Your Problem?’ video series with fun kopitiam chats and deep convos

Remember when a Stomp host would approach an unsuspecting guest and ask, rather gruffly, “What’s your problem?”

When Stomp launched the eponymous series in late 2025, a host would ambush people on the street, hidden-camera style, demanding to know what was bothering them — with their prior consent, of course.

Now, we’re doing things a little differently.

Stomp is giving “What’s Your Problem?” a fresh spin in partnership with STUDIO+65, SPH Media’s in-house production studio.

Instead of staged “confrontations”, the revamped series takes the form of an intimate, conversation-led talk show grounded in the most Singaporean space possible: the humble kopitiam.

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Pulling up a plastic chair to lepak, sip kopi and yap about life’s big issues, the revamped series promises unvarnished perspectives and plenty of laughs.

From personal struggles to issues that hit close to home, guests share their experiences and perspectives in honest, unfiltered chats about things that matter to everyday Singaporeans.

A dynamic duo at the helm

Leading these kopitiam catch-ups are co-hosts Daisy Anne Mitchell and Bolin Chen, who bring their own personalities and perspectives to the table.

For Mitchell, a seasoned host herself, the new “What’s Your Problem?” represents an exciting evolution for Stomp.

“I’ve always enjoyed hosting guest-led series that let me learn new things about people’s stories, experiences, and knowledge,” said Mitchell.

“Stomp is an OG media outlet and being a part of their new era is exciting, as well as being able to co-host with Bolin.”

What stood out most to Mitchell during filming was how open the guests were.

“You can look forward to some really insightful and vulnerable stories being shared, and some tea being spilt,” she teased.

Chen, known for his reaction videos on social media, brings a casual, lighthearted charm to the conversations that helps guests lower their guard.

“I love a good honest chat about the things Singaporeans genuinely relate to, especially when everyone brings a different take to the table,” he said.

“Meeting people from all walks of life and asking the questions we’re all secretly curious about but never quite dare to ask!”

What’s in store?

Kicking off the season is Antasha Zahra, 25, who opens up about her groundbreaking and emotional journey as Singapore’s first transgender Miss International Queen representative.

Antasha Zahra, 25, is the first transgender Miss International Queen Singapore. PHOTO: STUDIO+65

Mitchell and Chen also sit down with Dino Isaac, who was born in the bushes and grew up navigating the foster care system, boys’ homes and family turmoil.

Isaac opens up about his difficult childhood and struggles with mental health.

Meanwhile, actress Julie Tan reveals a lesser-known side of herself as she talks about her interest in animal communication.

And there are more guests to come, but we’re keeping those under wraps for now. So brew yourself a cup of kopi and hang tight!

“What’s Your Problem?” premieres on Nov 13, with new episodes released every alternate Friday at 6pm.

Full episodes will be available on Stomp’s YouTube channel, with snippets shared on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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