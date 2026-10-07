Look out for open contests on Stomp’s website and join them for a chance to win FairPrice vouchers.

Stomp launches new contests page with up to $100 FairPrice vouchers up for grabs

Keen to contribute something to Stomp and win a prize while you’re at it?

Now you can, with the launch of Stomp’s new contests page, where readers can submit photos and stories in response to our prompts.

Our first contest starts on Oct 7, ahead of a thrilling celebration — Halloween!

We are looking for the craziest Halloween costumes you have worn or spotted, along with the stories that come with them.

Give us all the details, from how the costume idea came about to how it was designed, made or obtained, and how people reacted to it.

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The funnier — or scarier — the story, the better your chances of winning.

To participate, all you have to do is visit our contests page and click ‘Enter now’ on the open contest you would like to join.

Enter a Stomp contest and stand to win attractive prizes. PHOTO: STOMP

You will then be taken to the contest form, where you can fill up:

The title of your story

The description of your story

Your name

Your contact number and email

Furnish your stories with relevant details, including images, and leave your contact details before submitting. PHOTO: STOMP

You will also have the option to attach image or video files, so make full use of the opportunity to make your stories as unique, exciting and interesting as possible.

Remember — the top stories stand to win FairPrice vouchers, so give us as much details as you can and tell us your best story.

Make sure to provide the correct contact details too, so we can get in touch with you should you win any of the prizes.

We look forward to receiving your submissions!

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.