The manager of the car dealership where motorcyclist Joash Fung worked before his death has denied claims that he was called back last minute to work. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

S’porean motorcyclist who died in M’sia was scheduled to work, not called back last minute: Manager

A Singaporean motorcyclist who died in a crash in Malaysia was returning to Singapore as he had been scheduled to work that day — not because he was called back to cover a shift at the last minute, his manager said.

Joash Fung Han Ren (transliteration), 31, was on his way back from a holiday in Malaysia when his motorcycle was struck by two vehicles along Malaysia’s North–South Expressway at about 3am on April 20.

The accident occurred at the 25.1km mark of the southbound stretch near Kulai, Johor.

Preliminary investigations by Malaysian police found that Fung lost control of his motorcycle after it skidded. He was subsequently hit by two cars and died from his injuries at the scene.

Manager refutes earlier claim

It was previously reported that Fung’s father had said his son was informed that the company needed someone to cover a shift while he was on a motorcycle trip to Kuala Lumpur with eight friends.

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Fung, a sales executive at a car dealership who also worked part-time as an insurance agent, had then left the group and returned to Singapore alone.

However, a man claiming to be the manager of the dealership later contacted Shin Min Daily News, denying that Fung had been asked to return at short notice to cover a shift.

The manager, who declined to be named, said the work roster had been arranged in advance and that Fung had already been scheduled to work on the day of the accident.

Two employees were rostered that day, but Fung had been assigned to cover for a colleague who was away for reservist training.

“The work roster was already confirmed a while ago. [Fung] had work that day and was not called back last minute,” the manager said.

He also described Fung as a competent employee, adding that his colleagues at the car dealership were saddened to hear of his passing.

Father clarifies he does not blame anyone

When Shin Min contacted Fung’s father for clarification, he said he had heard that his son was returning to Singapore at the eleventh hour to replace someone at work, but was not aware of the full details.

The 64-year-old retiree said he did not probe further as he was not in the right emotional state at the time to do so.

He clarified that he does not link his son’s return to Singapore with the accident, and does not blame anyone for what happened.

Fung, the youngest of three, leaves behind his fiancée. The couple had moved into their Build-To-Order flat a month ago and were planning a trip to Ipoh in May for an engagement ceremony and to discuss wedding arrangements.

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