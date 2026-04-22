The 31-year-old was involved in a motorcycle accident on April 20. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

S’porean man, 31, dies in M’sia crash weeks before his wedding, family appeals for witnesses

A groom-to-be was killed in a tragic accident just a month before his wedding, after his motorcycle was struck by two vehicles while returning to Singapore along Malaysia’s North–South Expressway.

His father and fiancée described him as a cautious rider, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 31-year-old Singaporean, Feng Hanren (transliterated), was on holiday in Malaysia. At about 3am on April 20, while heading home, he was involved in an accident at the 25.1km mark of the southbound North–South Expressway near Kulai, Johor.

Malaysian police said preliminary investigations indicate that Feng lost control of his motorcycle after it skidded, and was subsequently struck by two vehicles. He suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been repatriated to Singapore, where his family is holding a wake at a funeral parlour along Sin Ming Drive.

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Speaking at the wake on April 21, Feng’s father, a 64-year-old retiree, said he received news of the incident at about 5am and rushed to Johor Bahru immediately. He was devastated upon seeing his son’s body.

He described extensive injuries, including:

A collapsed nasal bone

A fractured skull

A torn upper lip

A visibly sunken chest

Bleeding from the nose, mouth, and ears

Medical personnel said his internal organs were pierced by broken ribs, causing severe internal bleeding.

“His once handsome face was completely disfigured. We could only identify him from his helmet and clothing,” he said.

‘Now I’m left alone’: Fiancée recalls incident

Feng’s fiancée, Lydia (transliterated), a 33-year-old flight attendant, said she was on a flight back to Singapore from the United States when the accident occurred. Upon landing and turning on her phone, she saw numerous missed calls and messages, and was shocked to hear the news.

“We were together for six years, and were about to register our marriage next month. Now I’m left alone,” she said.

She added that Feng had always been a careful rider who never sped or drove when he was tired, expressing hope that the cause of the accident would be brought to light.

The father said Malaysian police informed the family that there were no surveillance cameras along the stretch of road where the accident occurred. The family is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage to assist with investigations.

Couple moved in to BTO flat three weeks ago

The couple had recently collected the keys to their Build-To-Order flat along Circular Road and moved in three weeks ago. They had planned to travel to Ipoh in two weeks’ time for a formal engagement ceremony and to discuss wedding arrangements.

“We had already bought tickets for the trip to my hometown in Ipoh to formally propose and discuss customary wedding matters,” Lydia said.

Her mother flew in from Ipoh to Singapore after receiving news of the incident, to pay her respects and support her daughter.

Feng, the youngest of three sons, worked as a sales executive at a car dealership and also took on part-time work as an insurance agent. His father described him as diligent and hardworking.

“He had been on a motorcycle trip to Kuala Lumpur with about eight friends, with plans to stay for three to four days,” his father added.

“However, he received a call from a colleague who needed someone to cover a shift at short notice. He then left the group and began the journey back to Singapore alone, during which the accident occurred.”

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