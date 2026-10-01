SPH Media chief executive officer Chan Yeng Kit (left) will be executive chairman of SPH Media Trust (SMT) and SPH Media Holdings (SPHMH). Kuek Yu Chuang, deputy chief executive officer of...

SPH Media announces changes to leadership and board, including new managing director

Chin Soo Fang

The Straits Times

Oct 1, 2026

SPH Media chief executive officer Chan Yeng Kit takes on the role of executive chairman from Oct 1, assuming an expanded leadership role that incorporates his current responsibilities.

Chan, 61, is succeeding Khaw Boon Wan, who is retiring after five years as chairman of both SPH Media Trust (SMT) and SPH Media Holdings (SPHMH), said the company in a statement on Oct 1 announcing key leadership and board changes which will take effect the same day.

Current SPH Media deputy chief executive Kuek Yu Chuang will move up to be managing director. The 47-year-old will drive day-to-day operations and oversee the whole of SPH Media, including plans and initiatives for the immediate to medium term.

He continues to be responsible for the company’s overall performance and growth, and joins the SMT and SPHMH Boards, said SPH Media.

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New directors are also joining the SPHMH board to support the company’s next phase of growth, replacing four who are retiring.

They are Mohamed Irshad, head of corporate affairs for ASEAN at Tata Consultancy Services and a former Nominated MP; Edward Chen, chief AI officer at NCS Group; Kohe Hasan, group chief executive officer of M Kapital Holdings; and Liew Wei Li, Director-General of Education.

New directors joining the SPHMH board. (From left) Mohamed Irshad, head of corporate affairs for ASEAN at Tata Consultancy Services; Edward Chen, chief AI officer at NCS Group; Kohe Hasan, group chief executive officer of M Kapital Holdings; and Liew Wei Li, Director-General of Education. PHOTOS: SPH MEDIA

They join existing external board members Elaine Yew, senior partner of Egon Zehnder; Max Loh, chairman of the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; veteran banking professional Philip Lee and Quah Ley Hoon, group chief corporate officer of CapitaLand Investment. Chan and Kuek round out the rest of the board.

Retiring from the board are Patrick Daniel, veteran journalist and editor; Lee Yi Shyan, Business China chairman and former senior minister of state; Lim Mei, partner with Allen & Gledhill; and Bahren Shaari, former chief executive officer of Bank of Singapore.

Chan thanked Khaw for his leadership as founding chairman of SMT, noting that he had steered the company through a very pivotal transition.

“He guided SPH with what I call his signature pragmatism,” he said. “I know I have very big shoes to fill, but I do take comfort that I will be doing so standing on the shoulders of a giant.”

Khaw was appointed chairman of SMT in May 2021, following the restructuring of publicly-listed Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) which hived off its media operations into a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee (CLG).

Khaw Boon Wan is retiring after five years as chairman of both SMT and SPHMH. PHOTO: ST FILE

At that time, SPH’s traditional advertising-funded business model was under strain from digital disruption. The move helped relieve the short-term profit and dividend pressures that the previous listed company faced.

Khaw said that stepping down after steering SPH Media through its transition to a CLG marks the end of a rewarding chapter for him.

“Building this new foundation was challenging especially with the evolving media landscape, but I was supported by a good leadership team and the people of SPH Media.”

The 73-year-old former Cabinet minister added: “SPH Media is in a strong position, and I am pleased to pass the baton to our new executive chairman, Yeng Kit, whose strong and thoughtful leadership and strategic acumen are what SPH Media requires.”

He added that he was confident that under Chan’s stewardship, the company will successfully continue to evolve with the changing media landscape, meet the needs of its audiences, and most importantly, fulfil its critical role in engendering an informed citizenry.

Chan also thanked the retiring board members who had helped steer the company through changes, and whom he said had offered to step aside to facilitate board renewal.

The new members will add diversity to the board expertise in two areas that are important for SPH Media, he said. These are the community and youth sectors, which are key for SPH Media, as well as technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

He also expressed his appreciation to past chairmen, board members, senior management and staff of the company’s predecessor.

“I believe that (for) each generation, we build on the foundations and achievements that past generations have built for us,” he said.

Chan, who had an extensive career in the public sector, labour movement and private sector before he joined SPH Media as chief executive officer in July 2024, said SPH Media is far more than a newspaper company.

With more than 120 channels spanning websites, apps, social media, messaging platforms, video and podcasts, it is present across the digital spaces where Singaporeans consume news and content.

SPH Media’s stable of titles reaches close to nine in 10 Singaporeans every week, while its journalism and innovation continue to earn international recognition from organisations such as International News Media Association and World Association of News Publishers.

“What sets us apart is that we are proudly Singaporean, with a legacy of trust dating back to 1845 and Singaporeans at the heart of what we do,” Chan said. “As we transform, we will continue to create content that not only informs and enriches the mind, but also provides food for thought, sparks conversations and speaks to the heart and soul of Singapore.”

Kuek, who joined SPH Media in July 2024 as deputy chief executive officer, brings over 20 years of diverse experience across both government and private sectors.

On his new role, he said: “The media landscape continues to evolve. SPH will need to continue leading with its trusted journalism, and bridge such editorial strengths with fast-evolving technology.

“This will deepen reader engagement on SPH’s owned-and-operated platforms, while making sure that accurate news coverage is conveyed across generative and agentic AI environments.”

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