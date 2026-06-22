She was 58 and he was 21 when they got married: ‘I initially regarded him like a son’

A Malaysian woman who married a man 37 years her junior has shared how their unlikely relationship blossomed from friendship into marriage.

According to the New Straits Times (NST) on June 18, 64-year-old Norlida Muhammed Salleh and her husband, 27-year-old Muhd Sabri Razaman, have been married for six years.

The couple recently opened up about their love story, including how Norlida initially viewed Sabri more like a son than a potential partner.

‘I was ready to become a husband’

Sabri first met Norlida when he was 19 years old. At the time, Norlida was 56, a mother of six and a grandmother of eight.

Sabri said their friendship began after he started regularly visiting the mini mart where she was employed. They were friends for about two years before he confessed his feelings to Norlida and told her his intention to marry her.

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Norlinda agreed, though not everyone welcomed the news when the couple informed their families of their plans.

“But I stood by my decision because I saw it as fate that had already been written,” Sabri said.

“I had never been in love with any woman before I met my wife, so she is my first love.”

Although he was only 21 at the time, he said he was ready to take on the responsibilities of being a husband.

Sabri added that Norlida’s family particularly his four stepchildren, had been accepting of their relationship from day one. Some of them are older than he is.

He also said he shares a close bond with Norlida’s grandchildren and is happy to have become a grandfather at a young age.

Described their relationships with family members as “good”, he said there was no reason for any resentment, adding that he and Norlida had “never argued”.

“I promise to take care of my wife until the end of her life and I will never leave her.

“Although I am much younger, I have never taken advantage of my wife’s money. I work day and night because I am aware that it is a husband’s responsibility to earn a living and provide for his wife,” added Sabri, who works as a security guard.

‘I initially regarded him like a son’

Meanwhile, Norlida, who earns a living by taking orders for kuih, admitted she never expected to remarry after separating from her former husband in 2016.

“I only cared for him and initially regarded him like a son, but eventually we became partners,” she said.

Despite his age, Norlida said she found Sabri to be a mature, loving, understanding and obedient husband.

When he proposed, she told him to handle everything related to the marriage arrangements, and he did.

When Sabri proposed, Norlida said she told him to take care of everything, and he did. “That showed sincerity,” she said.

Norlida added that while some people called Sabri crazy for wanting to marry her, he never wavered in his decision.

“I trust him completely to the point where I don’t see the need to check his mobile phone,” she said, adding that she even suggested Sabri marry again, but he refused.

The couple have also discussed having children of their own and agreed that if they were blessed, they would have children in heaven.

“He still has a long journey ahead of him and before I close my eyes, I want to make him happy,” Norlida said.

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