Singapore opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam has died in his sleep, his wife said in a Facebook post on July 19.

Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies aged 67, wife says he passed ‘peacefully in his sleep’

Singapore opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam has died, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Amanda Jeyaretnam.

In a Facebook post shared at around 3pm on July 19, she said that Jeyaretnam, who is the secretary general of the Reform Party, had died on July 18.

“He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family,” she wrote.

PHOTO: KENNETH JEYARETNAM/FACEBOOK

She described him as her “beloved husband” and a “loving and devoted father” to their son, Jared.

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“He filled our lives with joy and wonder and we miss him so much,” she added.

She said the family is currently finalising funeral details for a small family service, but a memorial to celebrate Jeyaretnam’s life will be held at a later date.

“Thank you for your love and support,” she wrote.

Kenneth Jeyaretnam was the elder son of veteran opposition politician J.B. Jeyaretnam. He took over the leadership of the Reform Party after his father’s death in 2008 and contested several General Elections, including those in 2011, 2015 and 2020.

This is a developing story.

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