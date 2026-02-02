A fire in a blue bin broke out near the foot of Block 257 Pasir Ris Street 21 on Jan 29. PHOTOS: @31864397721/TIKTOK

Recycling bin fire in Pasir Ris leaves residents scrambling to put out blaze

A recycling bin that caught fire at Block 257 Pasir Ris Street 21 on the afternoon of Jan 29 left residents scrambling to put out the blaze, before civil defence personnel arrived to take over.

In a video posted by TikTok user @31864397721, a man clad in black shirt and shorts points a hose reel at the mouth of a blue bin on the ground floor as white smoke billows out. Another man in a black shirt and beige pants holds the lid open with a stick.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel then arrive at the scene and take over from both men as onlookers watch.

In a statement to Stomp, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire, involving the contents of a bin, at about 12.50pm. It was put out using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This follows two recent incidents of bin fires.

On Jan 9, a skip bin in Mountbatten caught fire, while bystanders extinguished a fire in a rubbish bin outside Fook Hai Building in Chinatown five days later.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics