Skip bin catches fire at Cassia Crescent: MP tells town council to 'take guidance from SCDF'

A fire broke out in a skip bin at Block 56 Cassia Crescent on Jan 9.

Stomper Andora shared photos showing Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers standing by the burnt bin.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.30pm.

The fire involved the contents of a skip bin located on the ground floor and was extinguished using two hose reels.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to MP for Mountbatten Gho Sze Kee, the skip bin had been placed at the site by the cleaning contractor appointed by the town council, for the removal of bulky items from the neighbourhood.

Ms Gho said she has asked the town council to "take guidance from the SCDF" once investigations are concluded.

"My thanks too, to our SCDF for their rapid response to the incident," she added.

