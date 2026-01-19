Moneylender staff extinguish bin fire in Chinatown before SCDF arrives

A fire broke out in a rubbish bin beside Fook Hai Building in Chinatown on Jan 14.

Stomper Steven said the incident occurred at about 11.30am.

"Thanks to the staff of a licensed moneylender nearby, they helped to put out the fire before firefighters arrived," he said.

According to Steven, the fire had spread from the bin to a heap of papers placed next to it. Photos he shared show ashes beside the damaged bin.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire near 531 Upper Cross Street at about 11.35am.

"The fire, which involved the contents of a rubbish bin, was extinguished by members of the public prior to SCDF's arrival," said SCDF.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation