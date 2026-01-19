Moneylender staff extinguish bin fire in Chinatown before SCDF arrives
Steven
A fire broke out in a rubbish bin beside Fook Hai Building in Chinatown on Jan 14.
Stomper Steven said the incident occurred at about 11.30am.
"Thanks to the staff of a licensed moneylender nearby, they helped to put out the fire before firefighters arrived," he said.
According to Steven, the fire had spread from the bin to a heap of papers placed next to it. Photos he shared show ashes beside the damaged bin.
In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire near 531 Upper Cross Street at about 11.35am.
"The fire, which involved the contents of a rubbish bin, was extinguished by members of the public prior to SCDF's arrival," said SCDF.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.