Power washing artist’s Mountbatten MRT project ‘whitewashed’ after complaint, draws support online: ‘That’s next-level petty’

The artist said his artwork was washed off within 24 hours.

A power washing artist was left in disbelief after a member of the public allegedly lodged a complaint with SMRT Trains staff when he was creating artwork outside Mountbatten MRT station on May 31, leading to a police report and the artwork being removed by the following day.

Marcus Pang, the 24-year-old power washing artist and founder of Gazing Power Wash, told Stomp that he had started the project on May 31 at around 1pm, at a bicycle parking zone outside Mountbatten MRT station.

Using rainwater and a power washer, Pang cleaned sections of dirty concrete to create an image. The artwork was meant to showcase the “Heart of Mountbatten”, featuring a heart and two birds.

He explained that the birds signified the message that “Love conquers all”, drawing from his experience with complicated family situations.

The voluntary project was not commissioned or officially sanctioned.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Pang said he undertakes such projects about once every fortnight, with the goal of eventually creating an artwork in every group representation constituency (GRC).

Member of public files complaint, artist allegedly ‘detained’

Pang recalled SMRT station staff approaching him about five hours into the project. A commuter had apparently lodged a complaint, having believed that he was “spraying chemicals onto the grass”.

He said he explained his actions to the staff member, who asked if he had a permit. Pang replied that one was not required.

According to the 24-year-old, a staff member responded, “This is Singapore bro”, before calling a manager to handle the situation.

“When the train staff first approached me, their responses felt hostile. As if they were trying to find fault but were frustrated when I gave responses that did not hold me guilty of a ‘crime’,” he said.

He was allegedly “detained” for “doing street art without a permit”. He added that staff members took photos and videos of him and his work while waiting for the police to arrive.

Police officers eventually determined that no wrong was done, Pang recalled. However, they recommended that he obtain letters of endorsement from the MP of the area or a busking permit to minimise future complaints from members of the public.

“I also asked the police if the train staff were ok with me continuing the artwork, to which they replied yes. They had left the area around 7.15pm after the police were done taking their statement and were still talking to me,” he added.

Artwork removed within 24 hours

However, Pang said he received a message from one of his social media followers the next morning, saying that the artwork was gone.

When he returned to the site at about 2pm on June 1, he found that the section of pavement containing the artwork had been washed clean and had become almost off-white, while the surrounding pavement remained dark grey.

Pang recalled being “initially upset” at the realisation, standing there “in disbelief”.

“I was mainly in disbelief that someone was able to whitewash this very quickly,” he said.

“However, I also came to peace with the fact that this is a risk of guerrilla power-washing art. Anyone could have power washed this piece away for their own reasons.”

Pang added that he approached the customer service counter at Mountbatten MRT station and was advised to write to their email. However, he ultimately decided not to pursue the matter as “not much could be done”.

He spoke out about the incident in an Instagram post on June 5, asking: “Who had a bad Vesak Day weekend and complained? Why do we let one bad apple have the power over something that the majority would appreciate?”

Netizens rally behind artist

The post received over 955,000 views on Instagram and 200,000 views on TikTok, while a repost on the Singapore subreddit gained over 2,300 upvotes.

Netizens rallied behind him in the comments, expressing support for the “beautiful artwork”.

“They washed the spot you drew on but not the rest of the pavement. That’s next level petty,” one netizen wrote.

MPs from other constituencies also joined the discussion.

Jamus Lim, MP for the Anchorvale division of Sengkang GRC, commented: “I love it! Come do it in Sengkang!”

Jalan Besar GRC MP Shawn Loh similarly encouraged Pang to visit the neighbourhood.

Even a food and beverage outlet, The French American Bakery, responded: “What a bummer! Come by our Haji Lane outlet for a box of pastry on us.”

Pang told Stomp he plans to “put Mountbatten on hold for now” as he explores suitable locations in other neighbourhoods.

“I am working closely with Sengkang GRC to warm the cockles of the community’s heart there,” he said.

SMRT ‘flattered’ artist chose Mountbatten MRT

However, one netizen raised safety concerns, suggesting that people might “bang into each other cos they busy appreciating the artwork”, or crowds might obstruct the pathway.

“Is beautiful. But you just ask permissions first lah…” another added.

Responding in the comments, an SMRT spokesperson said the company was “flattered” that Pang had chosen the location for his latest canvas, adding: “Clearly the power washer was feeling particularly inspired that day.”

“As enthusiastic supporters of the arts, we’d love to chat about collaborating on something with a longer run. We champion non-disappearing art,” the spokesperson wrote.

Stomp has reached out Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.