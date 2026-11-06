She was the vice provost of student life at the National University of Singapore.

NUS vice provost Leong Ching dies, she was recently promoted to full professor

Leong Ching , the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) vice provost of student life , has died shortly after receiving a promotion at the university.

The professor in behavioural public policy specialised in research into water policies, environmental behaviour, public sector reform, and communications strategies.

She was an assistant editor and senior correspondent at Singapore Press Holdings for 13 years before transitioning to academia, where she spent more than 15 years.

Leong also has graduate degrees in philosophy, information technology, and journalism.

PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

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Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh penned a heartfelt tribute to her in a Facebook post on Nov 6 , saying that she had died.

Koh said he had known Leong since her days as a journalist, and the pair later became colleagues at NUS. Koh is currently Emeritus Professor of Law at the university.

They had also co-written an article published in The Straits Times on July 2, 2009 , titled: Forget Bottled Water, Tap Water as Good as it Gets.

Koh went on to describe Leong as a “pillar of support” in his days as rector of Tembusu College .

He added that Leong had recently been promoted and they had chatted about her new role.

“Ching, I will never forget you and your kindness,” he wrote.

Daniel Liu, chairperson of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Paya Lebar Branch, shared a Facebook post about Leong’s passing on Nov 6.

Liu, who was part of the PAP’s slate of candidates for Aljunied GRC in the 2025 General Election, recalled how they had walked through a protest together to reach the barricaded front gates of Jakarta City Hall during a government study trip with their cohort.

After graduating, Liu remained in touch with the professor, and would often meet to exchange views on Singapore politics.

“Ching was such a legend,” he wrote.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam also paid tribute to Leong in a Facebook post, describing Leong as a “dear friend”.

He said that Leong was his first legislative assistant when he was a “backbench MP” and recalled working with her on many of his speeches.

“Over the years, we kept in touch. I have seen her grow in her career. She was just promoted to a full Professor,” Shanmugam added.

“She was a kind, generous, and lively person. It is very sad to see someone with so much potential pass away so suddenly at such a young age.”

Netizens pay tribute

In the comments section of Koh’s post, several netizens left emotional tributes to the professor.

“It’s clear that Professor Leong was not only an accomplished scholar but also a wonderful friend whose kindness and support left a lasting impression,” one wrote.

Another described her as an “energetic woman, full of zest”.

“I attended her class just in August and Prof Leong delivered the most intriguing and energetic session. I am deeply jolted by her sudden passing,” a commenter added.

One netizen said that Leong was a generous and supportive professor who had written a “ glowing recommendation ” for him.

“The world has indeed lost a rare advocate for fair and equitable water governance and the academia in particular will miss such an astute scholar of behavioral public policy,” he added.

Stomp has reached out to NUS for more information.

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