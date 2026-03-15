New rules, whistle-blowing channel for PropertyLimBrothers after leadership controversy

PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Adrian Lim (centre), speaking to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview at the company’s studio at Oxley BizHub 2 in Ubi on March 9. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Joyce Lim

The Straits Times

March 15, 2026

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) is tightening governance after a leadership controversy that triggered widespread online speculation about the company's senior executives.

The real estate agency will introduce a formal code of conduct, which could include rules on workplace relationships, professional behaviour and dress codes.

The aim is to strengthen accountability and create a safer working environment, said PLB co-founder Adrian Lim in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 9.

The agency has also launched a whistle-blowing channel for property agents and other employees to raise their concerns anonymously. Serious breaches could result in disciplinary action, including termination, Mr Lim said.

PLB was thrust into the spotlight in late January following allegations about an extramarital affair between the firm's second co-founder and former chief executive Melvin Lim and Ms Grayce Tan, who was then vice-president of strategy.

On Jan 25, both Mr Melvin Lim and Ms Tan resigned from the firm. Mr Marc Chan, the company's former vice-president of operations, is now interim CEO.

Mr Adrian Lim said he first learnt of the alleged affair when he was alerted to messages and videos circulating among property agents and on online forums such as Reddit. "I came to know when it surfaced online, like everyone else," he added.

Among the viral posts was a six-minute video that ends with the pair leaving a room together. But this video was not taken at the PLB office, said Mr Lim from PLB's studio at Oxley BizHub 2 in Ubi.

"Once the facts were established, the leadership team aligned quickly on the appropriate course of action. The decision was made within a day and communicated to staff immediately to ensure transparency and business continuity," Mr Lim said.

Mr Melvin Lim had sent a text message to the agency's salespeople and staff informing them about his decision to step down. In it, he said he had made a "personal mistake and crossed boundaries" that he should not have crossed.

He also apologised and urged the team to remain focused on the business, adding: "PLB has never been about one person. It has never been about me."

Mr Adrian Lim said the immediate impact on the agency's operations was limited, adding that his co-founder had stepped back from day-to-day operations about six to seven months before the controversy.

"Some videos published during that period were pre-recorded content filmed earlier, and several webinar sessions were rebroadcasts of previous recordings, which is why they continued to appear on our social media platforms," said Mr Lim.

He added that Mr Melvin Lim had stepped back from PLB to focus on KW Singapore — a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams — which he set up in July 2025. KW Singapore is unrelated to PLB, he added.

On the fallout from the controversy, Mr Adrian Lim said three salespeople left, and four clients had decided not to proceed with PLB.

He added that morale among agents initially dipped following the episode, but that PLB's management addressed these concerns through "weekly huddle" sessions, internal awards events and Chinese New Year gatherings.

PLB was founded in 2017 by Mr Adrian Lim and Mr Melvin Lim, who met when they were both prison officers. They started out under PropNex, but left in 2022 to form its own agency, PLB Realty. It has built a strong online following through home tour videos and property analyses, many of which prominently featured Mr Melvin Lim.

When asked about lower view counts for recent videos, Mr Adrian Lim said the firm's internal analytics have not shown a sustained decline.

Viewership can fluctuate depending on factors such as the type of property featured and which presenter fronts the video, he added. "Different home tour presenters resonate with different audiences, which can influence viewership."

Older videos may also have significantly higher view counts because views accumulate over time, and comparing them with newly uploaded ones would not be an "apples-to-apples comparison", he said.

Addressing rumours on the controversy

The controversy also fuelled online speculation about the firm's internal practices, including allegations about senior staff remuneration and the use of company funds to support a hotpot business allegedly co-owned by Mr Melvin Lim and Ms Tan.

One online commenter had claimed that Ms Tan had earned more than $230,000 annually, despite only having about two years of experience. Questions were also raised about how Ms Tan had risen from an intern to vice-president of strategy in about three years.

Mr Adrian Lim said those salary figures were inaccurate, but did not disclose Ms Tan's salary. He said salaries, promotions and appraisals are handled by the firm's human resources and management teams, and are confidential.

He also dismissed claims that the agency's funds were used to support the hotpot business. Mr Lim said: "There was an internal review of those claims the moment the incident was surfaced to the management team."

Asked why he did not address the claims earlier, Mr Lim said: "Our priorities were to stabilise the company, ensure business continuity and have open discussions with our agents and employees."

He was also asked if the firm would shift away from personality-driven branding, given that PLB had built a strong public profile around Mr Melvin Lim. He responded that PLB operates a "team-led" business model where clients are supported by a combination of sales agents, marketing specialists and a client-care team, instead of a single agent.

What's next for PLB?

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in technology and data tools to support agents and clients, Mr Adrian Lim said.

In March, it rolled out a new platform called Property Analysis that allows users to generate reports on residential properties in Singapore, including details such as transaction history and pricing data.

Mr Lim said the firm's focus now is on strengthening its internal systems while continuing to grow the business. "We want to deepen trust with our clients and also with our agents and employees who have stayed with us," he said.

Responding to criticism that the episode reflected poorly on the property industry, Mr Lim said the actions of individuals should not define the entire profession.

"One incident like this cannot define the many good works of many realtors in the industry," he said.

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