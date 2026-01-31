The second-floor unit matched the one shown in the viral video. PHOTOS: STOMP (LEFT), INTERNET (RIGHT)

PropertyLimBrothers saga: Viral video of pair leaving unit was taken at Balesteir mixed-use building

The now-viral video showing a pair leaving a unit was filmed on the second floor of an old mixed-use building in Balestier.

Built in the 1990s, the building houses commercial businesses on the ground floor, with rooms that appear to be office spaces on the second floor. The upper floors appear to comprise residential units.

When Stomp visited the building, it was largely empty, except for a man and a child at the outdoor section of the second floor. Sounds of children were also heard coming from one of the rooms on the same floor.

The corridor floors were lined with light brown tiles, with dust gathered along the edges, while the walls were occasionally marked with dark stains.

There was no indication of what the rooms were used for.

The second floor housed 11 units along a narrow corridor, although not all appeared to be in use.

The corridor leading to the two units. PHOTO: STOMP

One of them matched what was shown in the viral video, with a card-access pad next to the door and a red fire extinguisher mounted beside it. A sign displaying the unit number was also seen above the extinguisher. The door was locked.

The unit shown in the viral video. PHOTO: STOMP

The floor area inside the unit was covered with artificial grass, while a curtain obscured the rest of the interior from view.

The floor area inside the unit was covered with artificial grass. A dark-coloured curtain obscured the rest of the interior from view. PHOTO: STOMP

Opposite the unit was another locked room with a tinted glass door, which appeared to be the vantage point from which the viral video was filmed.

The unit from which the viral video was taken. PHOTO: STOMP

When facing away from the unit, male and female toilets were located further down the corridor on the left, while a lift was on the right.

Stomp understands that the unit in the video is over 500 square feet, roughly the size of a two-room HDB flat, and was rented in January 2025. The room opposite measures around 300 square feet, about the size of a one-room flat, and was bought in 2023.

PropertyLimBrothers' senior executives resign after viral video

Earlier this week, a video showing a man and woman exiting a unit made rounds on social media.

Soon after, PropertyLimBrothers' co-founder Melvin Lim and vice-president for strategy Grayce Tan, both allegedly linked to the video, resigned from their positions.

When asked about Mr Lim and Ms Tan, the company said it "has completed an internal review following recent events".

"Following the review, leadership changes have been implemented. The individuals concerned have resigned from their respective roles with immediate effect," a company spokesperson said.

