PropertyLimBrothers' Melvin Lim removed from company website amid allegations of affair with staff member

Melvin Lim is co-founder of PropertyLimBrothers, which touts the slogan "Real estate with integrity". PHOTO: PROPERTY LIM BROTHERS WEBSITE

The co-founder of a real estate agency known for its slick home tour videos has purportedly been removed as chief executive, following allegations of an affair with a colleague detailed in a video and multiple social media posts.

PropertyLimBrothers' co-founder Melvin Lim, who is married with four children, is no longer listed on the company's website as CEO as of Jan 27, though his profile remains on the page about the company's history.

A widely circulated message, said to be from Mr Lim to the PLB team, contained an apology for his "personal mistake" and an announcement about leadership changes in the company. "I take full responsibility for that, and I want to apologise sincerely for the disappointment and distraction this has caused the team."

The message goes on to say that both Mr Lim and the female staff member — believed to be in a senior management role and also an influencer in the property industry — will be stepping down from their respective roles.

"This situation is mine to own, and I ask for your understanding that no speculation, or pressure be placed on any parties in any way. I also ask for your help that the team respects the privacy of both our families during this period."

Stomp has contacted PropertyLimBrothers to verify if the message was sent by Mr Lim.

A video, allegedly recorded from the office of a rival property firm, has been making the rounds on various social media and messaging platforms after it was first posted on Reddit on Jan 26.

Said to have been taken from inside an office unit facing a door to Mr Lim's office, it shows a man walking to the door of the office and attempting to record the noise coming from inside. He retreats when his mobile phone goes off.

Moaning is audible as another man leopard crawls in an attempt to observe what is happening. The man gets up and says: "Confirmed, sex," adding that "they are on the table".

A man resembling Mr Lim, who appears to be carrying a packet of cleaning wipes, then comes out of the office and walks out of the camera's view. He returns to the office before he and a woman appears at the door. The woman leaves while he locks up.

Founded by Melvin Lim and Adrian Lim, PropertyLimBrothers touts the slogan "Real estate with integrity". In a 2021 interview with Christian website Salt & Light that is no longer visible online, Melvin Lim said: "We are just managers. God is our boss."

Stomp has reached out to Mr Lim and PropertyLimBrothers for comment.

