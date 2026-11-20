The three winners of Stomp’s feel-good stories contest shared inspiring and moving tales of kindness and community impact.

MP sending flowers, teacher reuniting with student and beneficiary lauding the woman who helped her win Stomp contest

We are a week away from Stomp’s epic party, and we are ready to invite our contest winners and their plus-ones.

After more than two weeks of reading through some of the most heartwarming — and hilarious submissions, we have picked the top three winners who will receive $100 worth of FairPrice vouchers each and passes for two to Stomp’s exclusive party.

Here are the winners of our Stomp-worthy, feel-good stories contest.

MP sends flowers after Stomper emails about grandmother’s passing

Stomper Lester lost his beloved grandmother in October this year.

Instead of wallowing in grief, he decided to invite some special guests to the wake for his grandmother, whom he described as “fun-loving and affectionate”.

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Since his grandmother stayed in Yishun, he extended an invitation to her Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Goh Hanyan.

Unfortunately, Ms Goh replied in an email that she was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. However, Lester and his family were pleasantly surprised when they received a beautiful condolence flower stand at the wake, along with a placard expressing Ms Goh’s deepest sympathies.

Lester and his family received a beautiful condolence flower stand accompanied by a card expressing MP Goh Hanyan’s deepest sympathies. PHOTO: LESTER

The flowers, which would eventually be cremated along with his grandmother, were a pleasantly surprising gesture of kindness that lifted the family’s spirits during a difficult time.

Teacher’s kindness leaves a positive impact on pupil

For Stomper Stephanie Peck, her career as a teacher did not just mean leaving an impact on her pupils — a pupil did the same for her too.

14 years ago, the Chinese Language teacher visited a Primary 2 pupil in hospital with a soft toy and a note, with hopes of comforting the child.

Stomper Stephanie wrote a small note to encourage and comfort a Primary 2 pupil who was hospitalised in 2012. PHOTO: STEPHANIE PECK

Little did she know, the pupil would hold on to the note for more than a decade, until they crossed paths again in a most unexpected manner.

Peck’s former pupil reached out to her on Instagram to request a crochet item. From there, the conversation became a walk down memory lane as the student shared that she still kept the note from 2012.

The pair arranged to meet up, and Peck found out that her former pupil now volunteers weekly as a tutor for underprivileged children, inspired by her teacher.

The teacher and her former pupil reunited after 14 years. PHOTO: STEPHANIE PECK

The reunion came at a precious time for the Stomper, who was recovering from the side effects of a medical procedure.

Crossed paths years later with volunteer who helped when she was in need

Stomper Zoey Zupri knows the value of a moving reunion, especially since she crossed paths with Kak Zarina Jaffar, a volunteer who helped when she was in need, years later.

The sole breadwinner for her family at 17, Zoey often found herself trawling the 3R Recycle, Caring is Sharing Facebook page run by Kak Zarina to get food rations, furniture and appliances.

With these forms of help, Zoey was able to sustain her family and get by.

She did so well for herself that she won Jamiyah’s Exemplary Young Mother Award in 2026 — and met Kak Zarina, who won the Exemplary Mother Award in 2025 — at the event.

The two had a proper catch-up later, where Zoey was able to tell Kak Zarina about how she used to be a beneficiary of the latter’s volunteering efforts years ago.

Zoey managed to have a proper catch-up, where she told Kak Zarina about how much she benefitted from the latter’s volunteering efforts. PHOTO: ZOEY ZUPRI

“Sometimes, the people who help us during our lowest moments have no idea how far we will go,” reflected the Stomper, who was extremely grateful for the reunion, which she described to be a “full circle moment”.

Congratulations to all three winners!

Didn’t win this time? Keep an eye out for Stomp’s next contest. Who knows, you could be our next winner!

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