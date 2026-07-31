Migrant workers taking lunchtime nap at Raffles Place spark debate: ‘Let them rest’ 

The workers were resting near Raffles Place MRT Station Exit E.

A video showing a group of migrant workers taking a lunchtime nap outside Raffles Place MRT Station has sparked discussion online, with many netizens calling for more designated rest areas for workers.

The 36-second clip, shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents on July 29, shows a sizable group — about 30 workers — resting on the ground near Exit E of Raffles Place MRT Station.

Most of them are lying near pillars, while the walkways remain unobstructed.

The title on the video reads: “We all need some rest after hard work”, while the caption asks: “Maybe should assign a designated area for them to rest?”

The post has since garnered more than 61,000 views, 785 reactions and 245 comments.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Netizens urge respect for the workers: ‘Let’s be gracious and appreciative’

Many commenters said the migrant workers deserved a chance to take a short nap during their break.

“Lunch time break, let them rest, lah,” said a Facebook user.

Another commented: “Their life isn’t as fortunate as anyone in SG. They work under hot sun tough labour jobs! They build building roads facilities transportation. We are enjoying these facilities… always appreciate, respect, (be) thankful.”

Some netizens questioned why the workers were being filmed.

“Why film like that? They deserve respect, too,” commented a netizen “Let them rest… taking videos for?” another asked.

In response, the original poster clarified in a comment that the post was not intended to humiliate the foreign workers but to “highlight (to the) authorities (that) maybe there’s a better solution to these kinds of situations”.

Several commenters agreed.

“With due respect, (what is) lacking and missing here in Singapore is a safe place to rest during breaktime and day off of workers,” said one.

“Rest area concept should be introduced. Especially for workers,” another said.

Not everyone shared the same view.

“When no control will be like a mess in the street and will go out of control,” said a netizen.

Another claimed that workers resting beneath HDB blocks prevented children from using those spaces to play.

“Now napping under the blocks — young children are deprived of using these spaces under their own home. I have heard children sigh when they can’t play,” said the netizen.

However, others disagreed, arguing that the workers’ lunch breaks were brief.

“Their rest period is so short, they can’t deprive anyone. As parents you should educate your kids to have sympathy for them,” said one.

Another added: “If I am the kids’ parents, I will teach my kids to let the workers rest first, then they can play after the workers resume work.”

Not every comment was serious, though.

One netizen remarked, probably in jest: “During national service outfield we also sleep anywhere when tired, nobody pitied us.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.