The man was arrested for possession of offensive weapons, driving while under the influence of drugs, as well as suspected drug- and vaporiser-related offences.

Man’s early-morning nap in van ends badly after police uncover drugs, vape and weapons

A man’s early morning nap in a van was unexpectedly cut short when police woke him up and arrested him after discovering suspected drugs, a vape, and weapons in his possession.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident happened at about 5.05am on Aug 13 along the road in front of Block 333 Yishun Street 31 — a multi-storey carpark.

Mr Lin, a 76-year-old reader, said he peered out of his window at around 7am and noticed several police cars below the block, along with a lorry parked by the roadside.

He recalled seeing officers unloading several items from the lorry and placing them on the grass verge nearby, which he believed were being collected as evidence.

“I saw them searching for some time, but it was difficult to see clearly as I live on a high floor,” he added.

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When Shin Min visited the scene, the lorry was still parked by the roadside. As the road is a two-way street, two workers, apparently from a nearby construction site, were helping to direct traffic.

The lorry is understood to be a vehicle from van rental agency LoadUp, which provides vehicle rental services from $6 an hour.

At least four police vehicles and a crime scene investigation vehicle were observed at the scene. Most residents interviewed said they only saw the vehicles below the block and did not catch sight of the van driver.

Man arrested for drug-related offences

In response to Stomp’s queries, police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the block.

Upon arrival, police officers checked and awoke a man who was sleeping in the driver’s seat of a van, a police spokesperson said.

The 29-year-old man was found with several contraband items in his possession, including:

Suspected drugs

One vaporiser

An assortment of weapons, including knuckledusters and karambits

The man was subsequently arrested for the possession of offensive weapons, driving while under the influence of drugs, as well as suspected drug- and vaporiser-related offences.

Police added that the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and the vaporiser related offences have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

LoadUp told Shin Min that it was unable to comment further as the case is still under investigation.

Police investigation lasted more than four hours

The police operation reportedly lasted more than four hours and even involved a police dog.

At around 9am, three police cars and the crime scene investigation vehicle left the scene, leaving behind one police car and two officers.

At about 9.20am, the lorry was removed from the scene by a tow truck.

The right side of the lorry had a dent and appeared to have been involved in a collision.

Several black scuff marks could also be seen on the driver’s door, which appeared unable to close properly.

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