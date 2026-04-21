Man who allegedly beat up woman at Lucky Plaza already had conditional warning for assaulting her in 2025

A 47-year-old man who was caught on camera punching and kicking a woman at Lucky Plaza on Feb 8 will be charged in court after breaching a conditional warning for a similar offence earlier.

The police said they received a report of the incident three days later.

“The woman suffered injuries to various parts of her body and experienced bodily pain after allegedly being hit and kicked by the man,” the police added in an April 21 news release.

The man had allegedly also damaged 33-year-old woman’s personal property.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other and the man had previously assaulted the woman on March 30, 2025.

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After carefully considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, issued a 12-month conditional warning to the man on May 8, 2025, for voluntarily causing hurt in relation to the 2025 incident.

However, the man breached this conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the same victim in the Feb 8 incident.

A video of the assault went viral online, drawing responses from the Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines.

Filipino outlet Kwentong OFW reported that the altercation was over a breakup, with the woman wanting to end the relationship, but the man apparently unwilling to accept this.

He will be charged in court on April 22 with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief for both the 2025 and Feb 8 incidents.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years and/or fine of up to $5,000. The offence of mischief carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine.

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