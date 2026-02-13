Police probing alleged assault at Lucky Plaza mall, woman who got kicked identified

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

Feb 12, 2026

The police are investigating an incident involving a woman who was allegedly kicked by a man at Lucky Plaza shopping mall.

Videos of the altercation have been making the rounds on social media. The incident is believed to have taken place on Feb 8.

In one clip on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, which has about 248,000 members, a man is seen chasing after a woman on what the post says is the sixth floor of the Orchard Road mall.

Some passers-by are heard shrieking as the man lunges at the woman with his right leg. She falls to the ground and he along with her.

In another video, he is seen attempting to kick her again while she is still on the ground.

By this time, a crowd has gathered around the pair and a blue shopping basket is thrown at the man. Two people – a woman in a white T-shirt and a man in a maroon top – then step forward to try to protect the woman, telling the man to back off.

Some onlookers also rush forward to help the woman.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Feb 12, the police confirmed that a report had been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in the Philippines said the Philippine labour attache in Singapore has identified the woman in the video. The authorities have also reached out to her, reported Philippine media outlet GMA News.

"We are currently still determining the exact cause of the incident. Of course, medical assistance is the primary priority, and regarding the filing of the complaint, our lawyer stands ready to assist her," DMW secretary Hans Cacdac said, according to GMA News.

"It's assault, physical assault. It's a crime anywhere in the world, especially in Singapore. We are looking into it and filing the necessary legal actions."

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore said in a statement on Facebook on Feb 11 that it is taking appropriate measures through the Migrant Workers Office and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and has reached out to the victim to provide assistance.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the victim to help ensure her safety and well-being," it said.

Lucky Plaza is known to be a popular spot for foreign domestic workers, especially on Sundays, when they gather on their day off.

The mall has a number of remittance agencies as well as shops that sell Indonesian and Filipino food and snacks.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics police

domestic worker

fight