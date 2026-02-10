Man punches and kicks woman in Lucky Plaza, falls to the ground — then goes viral

A clip of a woman being assaulted by a man at Lucky Plaza, a popular haunt for domestic helpers from the Philippines, has gone viral.

The video, shared by Facebook user @Yhen Taroy on Feb 8, shows a burly, bald man in an altercation with a petite woman. He appears to strike her, and as she walks away from him, he kicks her and falls in the process.

The woman also falls while clutching her right hip. The man then tries to kick her head when she is on the floor, but misses and falls again. Another person intervenes, standing between the woman and her attacker as the video ends.

Another video, buried in the comments section of a post about the incident by Facebook user @Efril Caipas, shows another view of the incident.

The video has also been shared on various social media platforms in Singapore, where it has since garnered more than 135,000 views in total.

Bad break up?

Filipino outlet Kwentong OFW reported that the argument and the subsequent attack was over a breakup – the woman wanted to end the relationship but the man was apparently unwilling to accept this.

Netizen slammed the couple's behaviour, and asked why no one had called the police instead of filming them.

Some netizens even called for the cancellation of their work permits, though the nationalities of both parties are unclear. "Should cancel the work permit of these troublemakers and send them home la since they (don't) cherish the chance to work here," said one.

Stomp has reached out to the police and the management of Lucky Plaza about the incident.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.