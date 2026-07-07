Man under remission order charged with spitting at cop during firefighting operation in Yishun

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

July 6, 2026

A man was under a remission order following his release from prison when he allegedly spat at a policeman during a firefighting operation in Yishun on July 3.

On July 6, Mohamad Yazid Junaineh, 43, was charged with using criminal force on the public servant.

Court documents did not disclose details about his earlier offences, but he had been released from prison in April 2024.

He was then placed on a remission order for the period of April 15, 2024 to Oct 12, 2026, during which he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble.

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Despite this, he allegedly spat at the policeman at Block 381C, Yishun Ring Road shortly before 8pm on July 3.

On July 6, Yazid was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination. His case will be mentioned again on July 20.

The blaze, which broke out on the 12th floor of the block at around 5pm resulted in 25 residents being evacuated. A child was also taken to hospital.

A video posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page shows a man dressed in a red sleeveless top appearing to taunt police officers on the ground floor.

He can be heard claiming that the police cannot arrest him and mockingly extends his hands, encouraging officers to handcuff him.

In an earlier statement, a police spokesperson said officers encountered the man who hurled vulgarities at them, creating a disturbance which prevented them from managing the scene.

The spokesperson added: “When the officers engaged the man, he refused to cease his behaviour and spat on an officer. The man was arrested at the scene.”

For using criminal force on a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined or both.

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