The man told Stomp that he witnessed the incident at a FairPrice outlet at Block 114 Aljunied Avenue 2.

Man raises concerns over elderly FairPrice worker clearing Return Right machine, supermarket says it’s part of routine duties

An elderly FairPrice staff member was seen clearing a Return Right machine, prompting a member of the public to step in and help, raising concerns over the “ extended job scope ” of supermarket workers.

A FairPrice Group spokesperson told Stomp that the activities observed are part of staff members’ routine duties.

The passer-by, who declined to be named, told Stomp that he witnessed the incident at around 1pm on Oct 31 , at a FairPrice outlet at Block 114 Aljunied Avenue 2.

In a TikTok post on Oct 31, he said he was returning two items at a Return Right machine near the FairPrice outlet when he saw an elderly staff member, whom he estimated to be above 55 years old , emptying the machine.

Footage he shared shows a large bin filled to the brim with flattened cans and bottles, collected under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS). He recounts that he helped the staff member lift the bag of recyclables out of the bin.

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The TikToker says that he felt “ this shouldn’t be NTUC staff’s job ”, stressing that supermarket workers should be able to focus on serving customers.

The staff member proceeds to line the bin with a fresh rubbish bag before dragging away the large bag of recyclables.

PHOTO: KMKM2816/TIKTOK

Speaking to Stomp, the passer-by described the rubbish bag as “ heavy ” and raised concerns about staff members’ safety.

“Ultimately, while it means extra work for supermarket teams, having them manage the day-to-day physical load ensures that the return points stay functional for the community,” he added.

Activities are part of staff members’ duties: FairPrice

In response to Stomp’s queries, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said the activities observed are part of staff members’ routine duties and are carried out in accordance with established procedures.

The spokesperson also urged members of the public to respect supermarket workers’ privacy when filming or sharing footage of them at work.

Separately, a BCRS Ltd spokesperson said that it works closely with Return Point Network Operators and major supermarket partners to ensure the availability, hygiene, and cleanliness of Return Right machines located on retail premises.

“While network operators handle technical maintenance, supermarket partners assist with on-site monitoring of bin status, daily clearing of bins, exterior cleaning, and general sanitation,” the spokesperson explained.

BCRS Ltd provides handling fees to retailers to help offset on-site maintenance costs.

It also reviews return patterns to adjust cleaning frequencies and deploy additional support at high-demand touchpoints.

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