The man retrieved an electronic device from the bin. PHOTOS: SNOWYHEART168/TIKTOK

Man climbs into ALBA e-waste bin to retrieve tablet, sparks backlash over alleged ‘theft’

A man who climbed into an electronic waste bin to retrieve what appeared to be a tablet drew amused reactions from netizens, while disapproving commenters said his actions should be “punishable by law”.

TikTok user @snowheart168 shared a video of the incident on April 3, showing a man climbing into an ALBA e-waste bin, apparently located at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

ALBA, which operates more than 600 e-bins across Singapore, accepts batteries, light bulbs, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) equipment such as computers and power banks.

The man, waist-deep in the bin, plunges his upper body for over 15 seconds before emerging with an electronic device in hand.

After piecing two parts of the device together, he places it in his bag and walks away.

Passers-by seem unbothered by the man’s actions.

“Does this count as stealing?” the TikTok user asked in an on-screen caption.

Stomp has reached out to snowheart168 and ALBA for comment.

In March, a man was seen waist-deep in an e-waste bin in Causeway Point, prompting ALBA to implement additional precautions. A similar incident surfaced in November 2025 at Woods Square Mall.

‘He is trying to recycle himself’: Netizens quip

The video garnered over 61,700 views, as some netizens found humour in the man’s behaviour.

“He is trying to recycle himself, or see how much he is worth in this machine,” one netizen said.

Another said it was “more exciting and satisfying than buying blind box”.

“I always wondered what they fish out all the time,” the netizen added.

Other netizens alluded to rising living costs as a possible explanation for the man’s actions. “No money no choice. Everything expensive,” commented one user.

However, some were alarmed, calling the act “theft” and urging the TikToker to make a police report.

“Unless he accidentally dropped off the wrong items and retrieve them. This is stealing and punishable by law,” said one netizen.

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