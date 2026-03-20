Man spotted waist-deep inside e-waste bin in Causeway Point

A man was allegedly seen diving into an e-waste bin at Causeway Point. PHOTO: VINCENT LOO/FACEBOOK

A man was seen waist-deep inside an electronic waste (e-waste) bin in Causeway Point, prompting ALBA, the bin operator, to implement additional precautions.

In a post uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on March 18, user Vincent Loo shared a picture showing a person clad in black pants and navy sneakers with half his body inside an ALBA e-waste bin.

The caption revealed that the peculiar occurrence happened at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

It is unclear what the man was attempting and whether he retrieved anything from the bin.

Stomp has reached out to Vincent Loo for comment.

The 3-in-1 bin e-waste recycling bin in Causeway Point accepts light bulbs, batteries, and information and communication equipment (ICT) such as:

Printers

Desktop monitors

Computers and laptops

Phones and tablets

TV sets.

In November last year, a man was seen climbing into an ALBA e-waste bin at Woods Square Mall, which is adjacent to Causeway Point. It is unclear whether it is the same man in both cases.

ALBA to implement additional precautions

In response to Stomp’s queries, an ALBA spokesperson said the company has requested increased security surveillance of the bin’s vicinity from the mall management.

The e-waste company will also implement additional precautions such as:

Raising the platform the bin is placed on

Increased frequency of collection.

ALBA is appointed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) as the Producer Responsibility Scheme (PRS) operator for e-waste — the company is responsible for collecting regulated electrical and electronic waste across the country.

Under the PRS, it sets up nationwide collection channels and ensures e-waste is properly treated and recycled on behalf of producers.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, all waste brought to a public disposal facility or collected by NEA employees, contractors, or agents is considered the property of the NEA. Those caught tampering with or removing waste from these facilities face a fine of up to $5,000, with higher penalties for repeat offenders.

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