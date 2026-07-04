The South Korean content creator confronted a man who bumped into several pedestrians.

Man accused of deliberately bumping into Osaka pedestrians, apologises profusely after larger man confronts him

A South Korean vlogger confronted a man accused of deliberately bumping into pedestrians in Osaka, towering over him and nudging his shoulder while telling him to “stop it”, prompting the man to apologise profusely.

A video of the confrontation was uploaded to the popular South Korean YouTube channel MadBros, run by creators and comedians Jung Bo Hyun and Kang Seung Gu. Their content often revolves around helping strangers in need or teaching apparent “villains” a lesson.

The 15-minute video shared on July 2 showed Kang, who goes by the stage name Yuk Eun Young, walking along a crowded street in Osaka, Japan. He encounters a woman sitting on the ground and seemingly unable to stand, helping her with the assistance of another passer-by.

At the 8-minute-15-second mark, he follows a man in a navy Champion shirt who bumps into strangers while walking through the crowd, refusing to give way. He does this to at least 10 passers-by.

Some passers-by are visibly startled, while others continue on their way, unfazed.

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Seemingly having identified his target, Yuk overtakes the man before turning around, bumping into the man as they cross paths.

The man continues walking, but Yuk chases after him, tapping his back to get his attention.

“Why are you hitting my shoulder like that?” Yuk asks in Korean. Towering about half a head taller than the man, he repeatedly bumps into his shoulder to demonstrate what the man had been doing.

Appearing flustered, the man raises his left hand between them and apologises repeatedly in English.

Yuk tells him to stop knocking into others, and the two part ways, with Yuk swearing under his breath and saying that the man would target women on purpose.

Japanese phenomenon resurfaces

“Butsukari Otoko”, which translates to “Bumping Man”, refers to a person who deliberately collides with passers-by in crowded public places, often targeting women and young children.

One such incident surfaced in December 2025, where a Singaporean woman alleged that an elderly man had “punched (her) in the elbow” in Hokkaido.

On Feb 26, a woman who shoved a girl from behind at Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing sparked a wave of outrage from netizens. Just over two weeks later, a South Korean child was pushed by a passer-by at a convenience store in Japan.

Netizens express support

The YouTube video showing Yuk’s confrontation with the man garnered over three million views and comments from netizens expressing support.

“I am Japanese. Thank you so much for punishing the bad man. I know you are doing good work in Korea. You may look scary, but you have a warm heart,” a netizen wrote.

Others condemned the man’s actions, describing them as “rude” and “pathetic”.

Another Japanese commenter expressed gratitude, explaining that the behaviour was a “real problem” in Japan.

“Unfortunately, many ordinary men do not believe the victims’ experiences, deny that such a problem exists, or remain silent to correct this behavior,” the netizen wrote.

“That is why people like you are needed. I sincerely thank you for your courage in standing up for this.”

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