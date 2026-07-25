An eyewitness said he saw the victim being kicked and punched by a group of men.

Man, 48, left unconscious after fight in Yishun car park, blood splatter seen on ground

A man was left unconscious after he was allegedly kicked and punched by a group of five or six men at a car park in Yishun.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on July 24, at an open-air car park near Block 243 Yishun Ring Road. The police added that efforts to trace the persons involved are underway.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, a pool of blood could be seen on the ground near the motorcycle parking area. Debris was scattered on the floor, while a detached shoe sole and several cigarette butts were found nearby.

Adam (transliterated), a 57-year-old resident, said he saw a group of people gathered near the car park and suspected an argument had broken out before turning violent.

Another resident, Akmal, 18, said he heard the commotion from his window.

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“I saw a man being surrounded and beaten by several people. He collapsed to the ground, but they kept punching and kicking him,” he recalled.

Shortly afterwards, another man ran over from a nearby block and tried to wake the victim, who appeared to have lost consciousness.

48-year-old man conveyed unconscious to hospital

Another eyewitness, Sulaiman (transliterated), said the victim was lying on the ground bleeding from the injuries on his face, while a woman stayed by his side.

It is understood that the alleged attackers had fled the scene before police arrived. A female employee at a nearby convenience store, who declined to be named, said a policewoman had asked if she had seen a blond-haired man pass by.

Police cordoned off the area for about two hours before wrapping up investigations at around 11pm.

In response to Stomp’s queries, police said officers found a 48-year-old man with injuries at a car park near the block. He was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police added that efforts to trace the other persons involved are underway, and investigations are ongoing.

Female companion restrained, could only shout ‘Stop’

The victim’s female companion was allegedly prevented from intervening during the assault and could only watch as the attack unfolded.

Sulaiman said a woman dressed in red, believed to be accompanying the victim, was at the scene.

The 18-year-old eyewitness said she initially tried to step in but was restrained by a man wearing a white hoodie, and could only repeatedly shout at the attackers to stop.

He added that once she was released, she immediately called the police and an ambulance.

Delivery riders warned of man allegedly carrying bloodstained knife

Messages circulating in a delivery riders’ chat group reportedly warned of an armed man seen fleeing through the area.

A resident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that someone in the group claimed to have spotted three men near Junction Nine on Yishun Avenue 9. One of the men was allegedly carrying what appeared to be a bloodstained knife.

The message also warned fellow riders to stay alert.

The resident added that police were conducting checks around Block 293 Yishun Street 22 and asking members of the public if they had seen anyone fleeing the scene.

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