S’pore man, 35, fractures 72-year-old father’s ribs after being denied share of rent collected

The man also hit his father with a remote control.

A man in his 30s stomped on his 72-year-old father’s chest, breaking his ribs in the process, after being denied a share of the rent collected from a room in their house.

Teo Yao Zhong, 35, also hit his father multiple times with a remote control.

On Aug 20, Teo pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt and was sentenced to 21 months’ jail. Another charge of endangering others’ lives was taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the father, now 75, had entered an agreement with Teo to rent out a room in the house they lived in to supplement his income.

Teo, however, was upset that this father did not share the rent money with him.

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In anger, Teo threw items around the house on the night of Jan 19, 2023, while his sister and father were present.

Teo’s father attempted to stop his son’s rampage, but ended up getting struck on the head by a remote control.

The father then raised his hands to defend himself, but tripped over some items on the ground as he backed off. Teo continued the assault despite his father’s fall, violently stomping on his father’s chest as he lay on the ground.

After hitting his father, Teo continued his outburst in the kitchen, tossing items around. Meanwhile, his father took advantage of the opportunity to escape from the house and call the police.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a cut on the father’s forehead and conveyed him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was later found to have suffered fractures to two ribs and his frontal bone, as well as a scalp laceration.

Despite multiple warnings by police officers, Teo continued throwing items in the house, including a large television. Some of the items narrowly missed officers who were at the scene.

Police officers eventually arrested Teo and released him on bail.

Requested adjournment as he needed to clean room

As the hearing on Aug 20 commenced, Teo requested that his case be adjourned, claiming he needed time to clean his room.

When asked why he did not clean his room earlier, Teo claimed he had done so, but could not finish doing so as his room was too messy.

The judge eventually rejected Teo’s request and the hearing continued.

The prosecution asked for a jail term of between 20 and 21 months, pointing out that Teo’s father was advanced in age and vulnerable.

Teo, who was unrepresented, said in mitigation: “I cannot really recall what happened that day, but I’m accepting what I’ve done wrong and I have nothing further to say.”

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt face a jail term of up to 10 years, as well as a fine or caning.

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