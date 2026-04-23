Lucky Plaza assault: Man charged with causing hurt to woman, and mischief

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

April 22, 2026

A man who was allegedly involved in an assault on a woman at Lucky Plaza was charged in court on April 22.

Andrew Suresh Markandan, 47, was handed two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Alibutdan Vilma Litgio on Feb 8 and another two counts of mischief against the woman.

He purportedly hit the back of her neck and kicked her at about 5pm that day.

He also allegedly bent her ATM card, tore her bag strap, and threw her phone, causing it to be dented.

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Their alleged altercation was caught on video, which made its rounds on social media.

Suresh also allegedly assaulted her on March 30, 2025 at Hotel 81 Bugis in Middle Road.

Charge sheets stated that he was said to have slapped and punched her on the cheek.

In a statement on April 21, the police said Suresh was issued a 12-month conditional warning for the incident at the hotel.

However, he breached the conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the woman at Lucky Plaza on Feb 8.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined $5,000, or both.

A mischief conviction carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Suresh’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 20.

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