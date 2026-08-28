Two motorists who chatted in a carpark unexpectedly reunited in the female motorist’s Instagram comments.

‘I’m just attracted by a beautiful putri’: Motorists reconnect after viral carpark encounter, continue chatting

Two motorists who struck up a conversation in a carpark unexpectedly found each other again, this time in the comments section of an Instagram post.

The pair, who did not know each other before the encounter, had a wholesome conversation about their motorbikes at a carpark.

The female motorist, who goes by the Instagram handle @ohitsputriii, posted a video of the interaction on Aug 27, which led to the unexpected reunion when the male motorist left a comment on the post.

“In a city where everyone’s always rushing somewhere, I really appreciate moments like this,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has since garnered more than 24,000 views and over 100 comments.

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‘I’m just attracted by a beautiful putri’

In the video, ohitsputriii is sitting on her motorbike in a carpark when a male motorist parks beside her and looks over.

When they make eye contact, he greets her and asks how many “CCs” her motorbike has, referring to its engine’s cubic capacity. She replies that her bike is 900cc.

Noticing his licence plate number, ohitsputriii asks if he is from Malaysia, to which he replies yes.

They continue their conversation, chatting about the “terrible” traffic jam at the Causeway coming into Singapore from Malaysia after the long National Day weekend.

The male motorist also shares that he works at a Taiwanese restaurant, although the location of the carpark is unclear.

Ohitsputriii then offers him a tissue to wipe away his sweat after the ride.

In the caption, she added: “Sometimes all it takes is a simple conversation to remind you that we’re all just people sharing the same roads. Here’s to more random conversations with kind strangers.”

The male motorist later appeared in the comments section and wrote: “Maybe I should start my line with ‘Assalamualaikum’ next time.”

“Assalamualaikum” is an Arabic greeting that translates to “peace be upon you”.

In response, ohitsputriii wrote in all caps: “WAIT YOU’RE THE GUY IN THE VIDEO RIGHT?!”

The motorist, who goes by the handle @jaygoh1117, confirmed that it was him.

He added: I’m just being attracted by a beautiful putri with her good taste of bike lol and thanks for chatting with me cause it make me feel good too haha aye let’s spread the love and peace.”

The word “putri” means “princess” in Malay.

Their exchange in the comments section ended there.

They continued communicating via DMs

Speaking to Stomp, the woman, who identified herself as Putri, a wedding coordinator and content creator in her 20s, said the encounter took place at the carpark at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Aug 11.

Since finding each other again in the comments section, Putri said they have continued communicating via direct messages after realising their interaction had gone viral.

“We both found it quite unexpected, and he even suggested that we go for a ride together sometime,” she said.

Stomp has reached out to jaygoh1117 for comment.

Netizens praise ‘organic encounter’

Many netizens praised the pair’s wholesome interaction and conversation.

One commenter described it as an “organic encounter”, while others called it “sweet” and “cute”.

Several users joked: “That’s how I met your father.”

Another wrote: “Real man, didn’t hesitate to greet and say hi to a woman. So rare!”

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