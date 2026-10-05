Chan said his primary focus as executive chairman would be on SPH’s medium- to long-term strategy and capability building.

‘I want to win you over’: New SPH Media executive chairman sets sights on unconvinced readers

SPH Media’s new executive chairman Chan Yeng Kit has set himself a challenge: winning over readers who are not yet fully convinced by its news products.

Chan, 61, took over from former Cabinet minister Khaw Boon Wan as executive chairman of SPH Media Trust and SPH Media Holdings on Oct 1, while retaining his existing responsibilities. SPH Media deputy chief executive Kuek Yu Chuang was appointed managing director to oversee day-to-day operations.

Khaw, 73, stepped down after five years at the helm, saying in a written interview on Sept 4 that SPH Media’s operations had stabilised and it was a “good time” for him to wind down his involvement in the project.

Chan expressed gratitude towards former leaders during an interview with the media on Sept 17. He also paid tribute to his predecessor, describing Khaw’s leadership as marked by a “signature pragmatism”.

Chan also highlighted how Khaw had led SPH through a period of significant disruption, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Together with SPH’s inaugural board, Khaw had laid the foundation for the organisation’s transformation.

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“I know I have very big shoes to fill, but I do take comfort that I will be doing so standing on the shoulders of a giant,” he said.

‘Not a one-trick pony’

Looking ahead, Chan said his focus as executive chairman would be on SPH Media’s medium- to long-term strategy and capability building.

He is also retaining executive responsibilities to provide stability and continuity as the organisation moves into its next phase.

Part of that strategy, he said, is taking a “portfolio approach” — reaching different audiences through different formats, channels and tones.

One of the key strengths, I think for SPH, is that we are not what I call a ‘one-trick pony’, but we have a stable of flagship titles that are trusted.

That includes Stomp, which was refreshed in October 2025 as part of SPH Media’s broader effort to reach audiences who may prefer lighter, more accessible news while keeping them informed, engaged and remaining grounded in facts.

Chan previously told Stomp that the platform serves Singaporeans who want “less serious” news, while its user-generated content gives people a way to raise concerns and share stories from the ground.

His broader approach is to reach audiences across different formats, channels and tones rather than expecting one product to meet everyone’s needs.

SPH Media currently operates across websites, apps, social media, messaging platforms, video, podcasts and other channels, with its portfolio reaching close to nine in 10 Singaporeans each week, according to the company.

‘More than a newspaper company’

Chan also stressed that SPH Media sees its role as extending beyond publishing news.

“What sets us apart is that we are proudly Singaporean,” he said in an ST report, adding that the organisation aims to produce content that informs, sparks conversation and “speaks to the heart and soul of Singapore”.

He cited community initiatives such as The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, and Tamil Murasu’s Most Inspiring Tamil Teachers’ award as examples of how SPH seeks to “uplift Singapore companies”.

Not from elected politics

Chan’s appointment also marks a shift in SPH’s leadership history.

While SPH has had chairmen without prior elected political office, such as S R Nathan and Lim Chin Beng, several of its more recent chairmen were former Cabinet ministers, including Lim Kim San, Tony Tan and Lee Boon Yang.

Before joining SPH Media as chief executive in July 2024, Chan served as Permanent Secretary for Health from 2019 to 2024, and previously held permanent secretary roles in Defence and the former Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts.

He was also the founding chairman of the Infocomm Media Development Authority and served as chief executive of its predecessor, the Infocomm Development Authority.

Asked how the change would affect SPH Media’s engagement with the Government, Chan said he did not see the relationship as being dependent on connections.

“It’s about whether what you say makes sense or not. If the points you make, the issues you raise, are valid,” he said.

He added that the Government “has been very supportive” of his requests to meet senior officers at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), and said he believed this would “continue to be the case”.

Chan also spoke about the importance of “collective leadership”.

“I don’t believe in one person dictating things and saying we will do this without ownership and internalisation. I don’t think that will be for the best.

“Once there is collective leadership, whether you have a change of CEO, as long as the team still believes in the change, I think that will continue.”

Building on AI capabilities

Chan is also taking over at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how people discover and consume news.

However, Chan said original reporting and editorial judgment remain areas where news organisations can distinguish themselves, while SPH Media is working towards making its content an “indispensable part” of AI platforms.

As part of this move, SPH announced a partnership with tech company Google in April, which covers four key areas:

AI capability building

Audience engagement

Content and distribution

Talent and ecosystem development

The partnership includes training journalists in generative-AI verification, introducing AI-enabled newsroom workflows and improving distribution of SPH Media content through Google platforms.

“One job which I hope will never go away is reporting. You still need a reporter to go out and get this original news. It will be a while before robots are empathetic enough to interview someone and have that person pour out all the stories to (it),” he noted.

Wants to win over readers who are not fully convinced

Even as SPH Media invests in technology, Chan said building trust with readers remains a “core ingredient” for the news organisation.

If there’s one thing about trust, it cannot be legislated and it cannot be bestowed on someone. It needs to be earned. And once that trust is lost, it is very hard to regain.

The Reuters Institute's Digital News Report 2026 found that 77 per cent of 2,000 survey respondents who were asked about The Straits Times said they trusted its news output, up from 75 per cent in 2025.

But Chan said he was not satisfied with stopping there and believed SPH Media could do more to improve trust.

“So for everyone out there who is not happy with our product, I want to win you over,” he said.

“For everyone out there who, not that you mistrust us, but you don’t place your full trust in us. I want to win you over as well,” he said.

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