A local TikToker drew flak for his “smelly” remark directed at card show goers, with netizens calling it unnecessary and offensive. PHOTOS: DARYLLJAYPT/TIKTOK, SGC.CARDSHOW/INSTAGRAM

‘I am sorry that you are smelly’: S’pore TikToker criticised for offensive remark at Expo card show

A local TikToker has drawn flaked for describing attendees of a card convention as “smelly”, with netizens calling it unnecessary and offensive.

On April 12, Daryll, who goes by @darylljaypt on TikTok, uploaded a clip of himself outside Singapore Expo, saying he regretted attending the card show as “everyone was so smelly”.

Describing the odour, Daryll likened it to “fermented” sweat in “fat folds”, adding that “everyone smells like that”, before proceeding to mimic vomiting sounds.

Based on the video, Daryll appeared to have attended SG Collectibles & Card Show, held at Singapore Expo from April 11-12.

‘He could have said it in a much better manner’: Netizens

Daryll’s video was reposted on a thread in the Singapore Raw Subreddit, which garnered over 65 upvotes and 110 comments.

The majority of netizens slammed Daryll’s remarks, saying they were unnecessary and offensive,

“He could have said it in a much better manner,” a commenter wrote, with another saying that he has “offended” bigger-sized individuals.

One user questioned if the TikToker thought it was a “wise decision” to post the video in the first place.

However, several others agreed with the TikToker. “I actually thought it was just me...” one commented.

Another pointed out that card convention attendees are “definitely” aware of the smell the TikToker described. “What’s the issue here? That he dares to say out loud what most of you think but don’t say?” They wrote.

‘I am sorry that you are smelly’

In a follow-up video titled “I am sorry that you are smelly”, Daryll acknowledged the Reddit thread and the backlash he received over his remarks.

However, he denied criticising the trading card hobby, and clarified that he was not an influencer — a label used by several Reddit users to describe him.

“I was there also,” he emphasised, adding that his main gripe was about attendees not showering before attending the event.

“Don’t try to gaslight everyone and make it seem like I’m bashing your hobby,” he said. “What I’m bashing is the sour smell that many people seem to have.”

He then suggested people to either change their soap or shower more often.

Daryll also called out users who mocked his appearance, as well as his wife.

Stomp has reached out to darylljaypt for comment.

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